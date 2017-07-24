Noozhawk Asks: Why Is There Discolored Water, Leaking Fire Hydrant in Goleta?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Question: Multiple Goleta residents, including people at Maravilla Senior Living, told Noozhawk that they had brown water coming through their taps and that a fire hydrant site was leaking water since it was hit by a vehicle Saturday. So what's going on?

The Goleta Water District said the water quality change was caused the vehicle shearing off a hydrant in the area, which is Calle Real between Fairview and State Route 217.

Water District crews went to the scene early Sunday morning to stop the leak, but discovered the shutoff valve underneath the hydrant was damaged, and couldn’t be completely closed, said Dave Matson, assistant general manager of the Goleta Water District.

“GWD workers were able to stop a majority of the breach to our system, but damage was done to the main, which will be repaired on Monday morning,” he said in an email.

“The immediate surrounding area was affected by the blow out, which is why residents have experienced a localized change in water quality.”

The hydrant break stirred up sediment in the water main, he added.

Crews will excavate and replace the valve Monday morning, and flush the system in the area as needed, he said.

