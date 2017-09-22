Noozhawk Asks: Will Santa Barbara Unified Change its Policies for In-District Transfers?

A parent want to know if the switch to basic aid funding would change in-district transfers as well as out-of-district transfers

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Question: My daughter is a sophomore at Dos Pueblos High School. We live in the Santa Barbara High School district. Will the possible SBUSD changes affect us?

— Santa Barbara parent

The short answer is, probably not.

If Santa Barbara Unified School District becomes basic-aid funded, it means money comes from local property taxes and not state per-student funding, as it does now.

The Board of Education may change its policy allowing out-of-district students to attend its schools.

Scroll down to read the report from the Sept. 12 Board of Education meeting.

here is a boundary area for the district's elementary schools and a larger one for its secondary schools (junior high and high schools) which includes all the K-6 "feeder" districts (Montecito Union, Goleta Union and Hope Elementary districts, to name a few).

An inter-district transfer would be a Goleta Union School District fourth grader wanting to attend Washington Elementary School in Santa Barbara Unified instead, or a Carpinteria student wanting to go to a school in Santa Barbara Unified.

Santa Barbara Unified does allow students to transfer within the district, which is what you're talking about: moving from one district school to a different district school.

The district policy for these intradistrict transfers "permits open enrollment within the district as resources are available."

There is a transfer application period every year, usually in December and January, for students who want to attend a school different from their home school.

In your case, someone who lives in Santa Barbara High School's boundaries but wants to attend Dos Pueblos in Goleta.

That policy is not proposed to change if the district changes to basic-aid funding.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara Unified School District Report on Interdistrict Transfer Policy Changes