Local News

Wanted: A Buckaroo to Ride for Noozhawk in Fiesta Rodeo’s Wild and Woolly Mutton Bustin’ Event

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | July 28, 2016 | 9:02 a.m.

Mutton bustin’ is a fan favorite at any rodeo, and the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo is no exception. If your child would like to pursue mutton bustin’ glory this year, have we got a contest for you!

For the uninitiated, in mutton bustin’, cowboys and cowgirls cling to nothing but the sheep’s wool to stay on — while the sheep do their best to escape their grasp.

Enter your little buckaroo in our mutton bustin’ drawing and we may choose him or her to ride for the Noozhawk brand in the finale of the 92nd annual Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo on Aug. 7. It’s the only spot unfilled for this year’s rodeo run.

Contestants must be between the ages of 4 and 6 as of Jan. 1, 2016, and weigh no more than 60 pounds. Click here for the contest entry application. First thing Tuesday, we’ll draw the name of the winner.

This year’s rodeo opens Aug. 4 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, with the popular Professional Bull Riding competition, featuring some of the most prominent up-and-coming riders and bulls in the country.

The evenings of Aug. 5 and 6 and the afternoon of Aug. 7 will feature Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association performances.

Rodeo general admission tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children under 11 for the Aug. 4 PBR event, with box seats available for $60-$80; $25 for adults and $15 for children for the PRCA evening performances on Aug. 5 and 6, with box seats available for $30-$35; and $15 for adults and $10 for children for the rodeo at 2 p.m. Aug. 7, with box seats available for $25-$30.

Click here to purchase tickets online, or visit the Earl Warren Showgrounds box office next week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for a full schedule of Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo events.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

