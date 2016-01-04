Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:14 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Advice

Noozhawk Forges Sports Section Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @noozhawknews | updated logo | January 4, 2016 | 5:37 p.m.

The new year has brought about a change in Santa Barbara-area sports journalism.

Noozhawk is filling the void left by the closure of the online sports website, Presidio Sports.

As of Monday, Noozhawk will be handling the coverage of area high school and college sports and the activities of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Cara Gamberdella, SBART’s board president, said at Monday’s Round Table media luncheon that she was happy to see Noozhawk pick up the ball for Presidio Sports, which covered the sports community for the last seven years.

“The closure of Presidio Sports leaves a hole in our local sports journalism and left the Round Table with a need for our honors and events to have continued coverage,” she said before a packed Ranchero Room crowd at Harry’s Plaza Café.

“We are very excited to announce that Noozhawk has stepped in to start filling that void and a new partnership with the Round Table.”

It should be a smooth transition as Barry Punzal, the editor at Presidio Sports, has been hired for the same position at Noozhawk.

“Our luncheons and events will not miss a beat, and we are thrilled to continue working with Barry and look forward to our new relationship with Noozhawk,” Gamberdella said.

She expressed her sadness over the closure of Presidio Sports.

“On behalf of the Round Table, I extend a very heartfelt thank you — and will miss you — to Presidio  Sports,” she said.

John Dvorak, left, and Barry Punzal have been the guiding force behind Presidio Sports, the website that this week ceased operations covering Santa Barbara’s sports community. Punzal will continue the effort as Noozhawk’s sports editor. Click to view larger
John Dvorak, left, and Barry Punzal have been the guiding force behind Presidio Sports, the website that this week ceased operations covering Santa Barbara’s sports community. Punzal will continue the effort as Noozhawk’s sports editor. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

John Dvorak, the co-founder and publisher of Presidio Sports, thanked the Round Table and the sports community for their support during the seven-year history of the online site.

“It’s been a incredible run covering sports in the community on a daily basis; we published over 22,000 articles in that time,” he said. “If you played sports, were a coach or a fan over the last seven years, thank you for everything.”

He acknowledged former Round Table president Barry Taugher as being a key adviser in developing the business, and Randy Weiss of Union Bank for his contributions and support.

Dvorak said he was glad to see Noozhawk step up to fill the void.

“I’m really, really excited and happy to see Noozhawk is taking over and stepping up to make sure the sports community gets the coverage it deserves,” he said.

Bill Macfadyen, Noozhawk’s founder and publisher, said he and his business partners, Kim Clark and Tom Bolton, are looking forward to adding a sports section to their fast-growing website, but are saddened by the demise of a fellow online-only operation.

“Noozhawk is grateful to have this opportunity to succeed and build on the legacy established by John Dvorak and his team at Presidio Sports,” he said. “As pioneers ourselves, we know how arduous that journey was, and I understand better than most how difficult it is for John to make that last call.”

Macfadyen credited Presidio Sports with making a positive difference in the lives of thousands of student-athletes over the years. 

 “Presidio Sports’ contribution to the local sports scene has been profound, but even more important, with John’s vision and leadership, it covered our community with integrity, passion and respect,” he told the luncheon guests. “Theirs is an example you have my word that we will follow.”

Articles on Presidiosports.com are still accessible and can continue to be downloaded from the site.

Coaches and athletic directors can email the results of their athletic events and any announcements to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 