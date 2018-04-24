Note to Readers: Noozhawk Has a New Look, But We Hope You Don’t Notice

As of early Friday, Noozhawk is running on the latest version of our ExpressionEngine content-management system — the database that contains all the stories, photographs, calendar entries and comments that you expect to find when you drop by for a visit.

For now, you shouldn’t see anything different with our site. If you do, please let us know right away at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and we’ll have our web development company, Hop Studios, jump on it. We think we’ve tested it thoroughly, but we’re only human and sometimes computer code isn’t the easiest thing to read.

Our upgrade was seriously overdue, and it’s made a vast difference in the efficiency and work flow on our system’s backend. It also puts us in a position to add a number of different features that have languished on our wish list. We expect you’ll start seeing those changes early next month, and we’ll keep you posted as we begin to introduce them. We’re excited about the new add-ons, and several are in response to reader suggestions. Thank you for that.

Once we’ve crossed off a few to-do list items, we’ll be turning our attention to a site redesign and even more features to increase reader engagement with us. That phase is tentatively planned for late fall.

Thank you for your patience during our recent upgrades. More important, thank you for your steadfast and enthusiastic support. We couldn’t do this without you!

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.