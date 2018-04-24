Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:30 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Note to Readers: Noozhawk Has a New Look, But We Hope You Don’t Notice

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | June 21, 2013 | 3:00 a.m.

As of early Friday, Noozhawk is running on the latest version of our ExpressionEngine content-management system — the database that contains all the stories, photographs, calendar entries and comments that you expect to find when you drop by for a visit.

For now, you shouldn’t see anything different with our site. If you do, please let us know right away at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and we’ll have our web development company, Hop Studios, jump on it. We think we’ve tested it thoroughly, but we’re only human and sometimes computer code isn’t the easiest thing to read.

Our upgrade was seriously overdue, and it’s made a vast difference in the efficiency and work flow on our system’s backend. It also puts us in a position to add a number of different features that have languished on our wish list. We expect you’ll start seeing those changes early next month, and we’ll keep you posted as we begin to introduce them. We’re excited about the new add-ons, and several are in response to reader suggestions. Thank you for that.

Once we’ve crossed off a few to-do list items, we’ll be turning our attention to a site redesign and even more features to increase reader engagement with us. That phase is tentatively planned for late fall.

Thank you for your patience during our recent upgrades. More important, thank you for your steadfast and enthusiastic support. We couldn’t do this without you!

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 