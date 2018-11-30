Noozhawk Holding Free Public Forum to Reimagine: Santa Barbara

For the last 18 months, Noozhawk has been exploring downtown Santa Barbara’s challenges and opportunities, and reporting on many of them through our ongoing Reimagine: Santa Barbara series.

On Dec. 5, three vital elements will be discussed at a free Public Newsroom held at the new Youth Interactive space downtown.

Sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation and Union Bank, along with our Reimagine: Santa Barbara project partners and DP News, the forum will focus on three topics:

» State Street downtown, and the pros and cons of closing off all or part of it, all or part of the time. Panelists include Dave Davis, board chairman of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, retired Community Environmental Council CEO and executive director, and a former City of Santa Barbara community development director; and Robert Perry, project manager/energy research director at the World Business Academy.

» A look at “pop-up shops” and their promotion for vacant storefronts, the viability of the concept, and how they might alter the downtown atmosphere. Panelists include Adam Geeb, asset management director at SIMA Management, and Nina Johnson, senior assistant to the Santa Barbara city administrator.

» An overview and explanation of last year’s State Street charrette undertaken by the American Institute of Architects-Santa Barbara chapter, and what it might take to begin implementing its suggestions. Panelists include architect Brian Cearnal, founding partner of the Cearnal Collective; Tom Parker, president of the Hutton Parker Foundation; and Robert Perry of the World Business Academy.

The three panels will be moderated by Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen, and all three will include audience Q&As.

The event begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Youth Interactive, 1219 State St., and a reception will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Seating is limited so reservations are required.

The forum is free, but donations are requested for Youth Interactive.

Noozhawk will be reporting on the event, and a team of Dos Pueblos High School students from DP News will be videotaping it.

