New Noozhawk Homes Section Jumps Right Into Real Estate Property Search

A new real estate section has launched on Noozhawk, featuring an interactive property search tool no other local media outlet offers.

In partnership with Coldwell Banker, the Noozhawk Homes section provides readers with the opportunity to find homes for sale or lease in southern Santa Barbara County, along with conveniently searchable open-house listings.

The section is also built around real estate content, stories and submissions from local Realtors, according to Kim Clark, Noozhawk’s vice president of business development.

Clark said Noozhawk Homes differs from the website’s previous real estate section because of the presence of the property search tool, which enables readers to seek open houses, residential income and properties for sale from Carpinteria to Gaviota, along with some properties in the North County and Ventura.

The section came to be after John Nisbet, Coldwell Banker branch manager of offices in Montecito and Santa Barbara, approached Noozhawk.

Nisbet, a former executive director of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, is compiling real estate data from multiple brokerage firms and putting it into the search tool, similar to a MLS feed but not a direct feed of data.

New rules made it possible for entities besides brokers to feature the convenient tool on their websites, he said, gaining more exposure for open houses and more information for buyers.

Nisbet extended special thanks to Steve Gaither of Santa Barbara Photo Tours for creating the search tool.

“Hopefully, it’ll just expose more people to more information,” Nisbet explained. “It’s up to the real estate community now to make sure they get that data in.”

Noozhawk Homes is co-sponsored by Chicago Title and Fidelity National Title, and nearly three dozen real estate agents and other industry professionals have already signed on as advertisers, Clark said.

Those interested in ad rates can contact Clark at [email protected] or Doreen Stevenson, Noozhawk’s online media consultant, at [email protected].

“We see this as a win-win because there’s a need for that information to be accessible to the Santa Barbara community, and we know our readers want it,” Clark said. “We’re really excited because there really isn’t anything like this in Santa Barbara currently.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .