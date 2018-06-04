Noozhawk Hosting Public Newsroom to Discuss Crime, Courts Coverage

As part of Noozhawk’s drive to create more opportunities for reader engagement, we hatched a plan to host Public Newsroom events so our readers and our journalists can discuss our news coverage and processes, as well as community issues in general.

Our next Public Newsroom is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 6 at Impact HUB’s Orfalea Downtown Center, 1221 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. The event is exclusive to our Hawks Club members and RSVPs are required.

Noozhawk editors Tom Bolton, Giana Magnoli and Janene Scully will talk about how we cover courts and crime, including high-profile cases like the Golden State Killer, the Holzer family and Marilyn Pharis murder trials, and the Han family homicide investigation.

We’ll also discuss our handling of DUI episodes like the Jensen Buchanan and Paula Lopez incidents.

For good measure, we’ll answer questions about our reporting on the Thomas Fire and the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows. I’ll also be outlining Noozhawk’s new Montecito 2.0 partnership with Novim and the Davenport Institute for Public Engagement & Civic Leadership at Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy.

Given the timing, I’m sure our team will be happy to address election results, as well.

RSVPs are on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a cap of 75 — but the event is limited to members of our Hawks Club. These reader-members provide crucial financial support for Noozhawk and our mission to deliver the freshest news in Santa Barbara County.

Click here to become a Hawks Club member so you can attend, or to just help our cause. Even a dollar a week can make a big difference for us as you’d be surprised at how far we can stretch a buck.

