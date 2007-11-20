Noozhawk is Expanding Your Horizon

We at Noozhawk know you have plenty of choices for your news and information — which is why we’re giving you even more.

Judging by the volume of e-mail in my inbox, plenty of you already havenoticed that we’re nowoffering state, national and international news feeds right from ourhomepage. (Scroll down to the bottom of the home page if this is news to you.) Through ourpartnership with Voxant Newsroom, we now have quality New Media newscontent from a host of trusted sources, including the Associated Press,CBS News, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and a number of otherorganizations.

As more and more of you turn to Noozhawk first to find out what’s going on in the community yourecognize, we certainly realize how important it is to make sure yourexperience is a fulfilling one. By providing access to these nonlocalsources, we’re able to expand our coverage while expanding yourhorizon. It’s one more way to make Noozhawk an indispensable part ofyour life. And, now that you can find out all you need to know in oneconvenient location, if you decide to make it easy on yourself and setNoozhawk as your home page, well, who are we to stand in your way? Justgo to your Web browser’s Preferences in the Menu bar and follow theinstructions.

My friend and colleague, Jim Farr, is fond of saying that we’remaking up Noozhawk as we go, and I think he’s absolutely right. We knowhow to put out a quality community newspaper, even one without anypaper. But our readers and the marketplace will tell us what they wantand expect. We’ve been listening, carefully. We’re constantlyevaluating what we do and how we can do it better. You’ve already seensome changes and you’re about to see a whole lot more.

As I’ve said before, we’re honored to have you as readers,advertisers and supporters, and we’re excited to have the opportunityto serve this great community. As always, please do let me know howwe’re doing.

Thank you.

Noozhawk founder, publisher and CEO Bill Macfadyen can be reached at [email protected].