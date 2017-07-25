Noozhawk Is Looking to Corral a Mutton Bustin’ Rider for This Year’s Rodeo

The Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo is a popular tradition of Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days, and a perennial crowd favorite is the mutton bustin’ event. If you’ve got a little buckaroo who wants the ride of his or her life, you’ve come to the right place.

This year’s rodeo opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Earl Warren Showgrounds with the red-hot Professional Bull Riding competition, featuring some of the most prominent up-and-coming riders and bulls in the country.

The rodeo continues with performances at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

Noozhawk is looking for a youngster to ride for our brand during Sunday’s mutton bustin’ competition. During the event, children cling to sheep for as long as they can as the animals sprint across the rodeo arena to rejoin the flock. Most often, the sheep arrive at their destination without their cargo.

Kids who wish to compete in mutton bustin’ as the Noozhawk rider — the only spot still unfilled — are invited to apply for the drawing to be held Aug. 2. Click here to apply.

Contestants must be between the ages of 4 and 6 as of Jan. 1, 2017, and weigh no more than 60 pounds. The Noozhawk rider — and his or her family — will receive rodeo tickets and some Noozhawk swag.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, or call 805.944.4937. Connect with the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.