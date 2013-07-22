On a Magical, Moonlit Night, La Fiesta del Museo Welcomes Local Stars

Santa Barbara Historical Museum rolls out the welcome for 2013 Old Spanish Days celebrants

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

A rising and nearly full moon shined down on the outdoor festivities for the 70th Annual La Fiesta del Museo at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

The early evening mingle began with guests enjoying Old Spanish Days Fiesta-themed cocktails, tastings by Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, tapas and tequila tasting. A well-presented silent auction featured more wine, restaurant gift certificates, original artwork and a signed and framed 2013 Old Spanish Day Fiesta poster.

Many attendees wore fancy Spanish attire, including honorary co-chairman Warren Miller. His wife, Marlene, was home recuperating. Other Gran Patron sponsors included Ventura Party & Equipment Rental and Sally and David Martin, who had a large table full of family members! Other Patrons included Bella Vista Designs, Frank Schipper Construction, Montecito Bank & Trust, SBB Gourmet Catering, museum trustee emeritus Eleanor Van Cott and John C. Woodward.

Rounding up the sponsors were Richard Croft Jr., Oswald J. Da Ros, HUB International Insurance, Sheila and Frank McGinity, Terry Bartlett and Randy Fox, Astrid and Lawrence Hammett, Sheri and Jack Overall, Jack and Judy Staplemann, George Burtness, P.A. “Andy” Weber III and William Burtness, who looked dapper in a bright red tie.

I shared a festive table with sponsor Robin Schutte, who is the museum’s board vice president and a nine-year board veteran. Schutte energized the live auction bidding, which was orchestrated by John Palminteri of KEYT News.

“It’s all about the museum,” Schutte said. “We are raising money to help this community treasure.”

Founded in 1932, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum is located at 136 E. De la Guerra St. in the historic El Pueblo Viejo district downtown. Through exhibitions, education, research and publication, the museum interprets 500 years of history with collections from the Chumash, Mexican, Spanish and American periods.

Executive director Douglas A. Diller expressed his gratitude for the support of the assembled guests. He introduced the museum’s chief curator, Dan Calderon, and operations director Matthew Hendren, who spoke about the organization’s next big project.

“With 80 years of success laid as our foundation, the museum is working to build a permanent gallery in the Covarrubias Adobe of the John Edward Borein Gallery,” he said.

“It will be a wonderful place to house our Borein collection,” Calderon added.

Supporting La Fiesta del Museo were Old Spanish Days dignitaries, including 2013 El Presidente Josiah Jenkins; St. Barbara Leeanne Figueroa; two past El Presidentes, Drs. Herb Barthels and Art Najera; and Mary Louise Days from the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation. 2013 Spirit of Fiesta Corrie Jimenez, who will be a senior at San Marcos High School in the fall, performed under the stars in a sharp black-and-white dress trimmed in red. Renowned flamenco dancer Timo Nuñez provided even more outstanding entertainment.

Desserts were deliciously donated by Seasons Catering & Events, Omni Catering & Events, Via Maestra 42, Wayne Kjar Cakes, and Creative Services Catering and Event Planning. Riverbench Vineyard & Winery generously donated and poured the wine all during the event.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, or call 805.966.1601.

[Noozhawk’s note: Click here for more information on how Noozhawk supports local community organizations and events.]

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow her on Twitter: @NoozhawkSociety and connect with Noozhawk on Facebook and Pinterest.