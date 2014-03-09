Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:33 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Noozhawk’s Kim Clark Attending Sacramento NAWBO Conference

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | March 9, 2014

Noozhawk co-owner Kim Clark and several other members of the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO–SB) are in Sacramento this week for NAWBO California’s annual Propel Your Business Conference and Public Policy Summit.

At the conference, held Monday and Tuesday at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel, business owners and entrepreneurs will have the chance to get together with service professionals to discuss access to capital, marketing and public relations, social media and other hot topics. Sessions include speakers, workshops, business matchmaking and networking.

In addition, state legislators will be participating in several panel discussions on tax and public-policy issues and their impacts on California’s business climate.

Clark, Noozhawk’s vice president of business development, is board president-elect of NAWBO’s Santa Barbara chapter. Joining her in Sacramento are Karen Mora, founder of Accountability Plus and the NAWBO chapter’s president and treasurer; energy healing specialist Gloria Kaye Ph.D.; Jacky Lopez of Jacky Lopez Web Consulting; and Amber Wallace, president and CEO of Dowitcher Designs.

Diane de Mailly, founder and president of DDM Metering Systems Inc. and president-elect of NAWBO Ventura County, also is attending the conference.

