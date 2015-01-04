Kim Clark New Board President of National Association of Women Business Owners

Noozhawk partner heads up Santa Barbara chapter, with Amy Ackerman of Alliance Wealth Strategies in No. 2 position

Kim Clark, a partner and business development vice president at Noozhawk, has been installed as this year’s board president of the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Clark and the other 2015 board officers and directors were formally installed at a holiday party last month at the Santa Barbara Club.

Joining Clark on the leadership team are president-elect Amy Ackerman, partner at Alliance Wealth Strategies; vice president Gayle Nagy of Summit Funding; treasurer Sally Reagan, founder of Reagan Professional Services; secretary Teri Coffee-McDuffie, founder of Santa Barbara Women’s Self Defense; and immediate past president Karen Mora, founder of Accountability Plus.

The other directors are Emma Bridges​, executive director of Morgan Stanley’s Santa Barbara Group; Dani Burckhardt, marketing distributor at SendOutCards; Diana Bull, co-owner of Sterling Properties & Estates; Staci Caplan, co-owner of Sterling Properties & Estates; Austin Lampson of On Q Financial; Marjorie Large, founder and principal of Deco Marketing Group; Julie McGloin of Straight Forward Success; Melissa Rubin of The Alchemy of Food; Bibi Taylor of The Taylor Group; and Amber Wallace, CEO of Dowitcher Designs.

“I’m very excited about the momentum the Santa Barbara chapter has going into 2015, with our upcoming BRAVO! Awards and the 40th anniversary of NAWBO National,” Clark said. “It’s a great year to become a part of NAWBO!”

Among her goals, she said, are to mentor young women age 18 and under who have aspirations of starting their own businesses, expanding the organization’s corporate sponsorships, and establishing a scholarship program for women who want to further their education or start a new business.

“We also want to use our April membership drive to grow our local membership 25 percent,” Clark said.

The NAWBO mission is to enhance the wealth–creating capacity of members; promote economic development of women business owners; create innovative and effective changes in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations; and to influence public policy and opinion. Representing 10.6 million women–owned businesses​, NAWBO is open to women who own all or part of their businesses.

Founded in 2007, the Santa Barbara chapter is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owners to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy.

The chapter meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month, and provides topical presentations and vital networking opportunities for women business owners and entrepreneurs. Click here for more information about NAWBO’s Santa Barbara chapter.

NAWBO currently is accepting nominations for the 2015 BRAVO! Awards celebrating the accomplishments of local women entrepreneurs. The awards will be presented at the annual BRAVO! Awards Luncheon on March 12.

Categories include Lifetime Achievement Award, Woman Business Owner of the Year, Entrepreneur to Watch, Philanthropic Champion, Innovator of the Year, Education Advocate of the Year, NAWBO-SB Member of the Year and Rising Star of the Year.

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 30. Click here for a nomination submission form.

