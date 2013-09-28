Noozhawk May be Offline During Server Migration Tonight

[Noozhawk's note: We're up and running again after being down for 40 minutes, from 10:20 to 11 p.m. Saturday.]

Noozhawk's web hosting company will be moving our server Saturday night and the site will be going offline while the transfer is made.

Our vendor, Nexcess, has given us a six-hour window between 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, but assures us that the actual down time will be minimal.

It's Saturday night, which usually is a light period for our site traffic, so we hope that the disruption will go largely unnoticed. What could possibly go wrong, right?

In the meantime, we'll be posting breaking news and providing updates on our Facebook page, Tumblr site and via Twitter.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

