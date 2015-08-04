Noozhawk Is Looking for a Mutton Bustin’ Buckaroo to Ride for Our Brand at the Fiesta Rodeo

Advice

One winner will be chosen to compete in the Friday night performance at Earl Warren Showgrounds

It’s one of the most entertaining events at the annual Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, and this year it’s your child who could be riding for Noozhawk in pursuit of Mutton Bustin’ glory.

First thing Thursday, we’ll draw the name of the buckaroo who will represent Noozhawk in the Friday night event at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. In mutton bustin’, children cling to sheep for as long as possible as the animals race around the rodeo arena trying to escape their rider’s grasp.

Last year’s Noozhawk rider — Lucia Smith of Carpinteria — easily outdistanced her competition to win the first-place commemorative belt buckle. For good measure, she also was chosen as the event’s best-dressed cowgirl.

Kids who wish to compete in mutton bustin’ as the Friday night Noozhawk rider — the only spot still unfilled for this year’s rodeo run — must be between the ages of 4 and 6 as of Jan. 1, 2015, and weigh no more than 60 pounds. Click here for the contest entry application.

This year’s rodeo opens Thursday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, with the popular Professional Bull Riding competition, featuring some of the most prominent up-and-coming riders and bulls in the country.

Rodeo general admission tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children under 11 for Thursday’s PBR event; $20 for adults and $10 for children for the evening performances on Friday and Saturday; and $15 for adults and $10 for children for the rodeo at 2 p.m. Sunday. Box seats also are available for Sunday’s performance at $25-$30.

Tickets may be purchased at the Earl Warren Showgrounds box office.

Parking is $10 for all performances.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, or call 805.944.4937. Connect with the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo on Facebook.

