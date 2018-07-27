Noozhawk Needs Your Help with High School Football Coverage

The high school sports season is almost upon us, and Noozhawk is looking for some help with our coverage.

We regularly report on the schools on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, and this season we’re adding Cabrillo, Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley high schools to the mix as those three are now part of the CIF’s Channel League with Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools.

Our correspondents will be responsible for writing football game stories as well as writing and posting of stories from game recaps submitted via email.

Candidates for our team of sports desk correspondents must have an interest in and knowledge of sports, and football specifically. They must be able to summarize a game and write a concise report from game notes submitted by coaches, team representatives or campus correspondents, and do so shortly after the game ends.

Our correspondents also are responsible for writing headlines and posting the articles to our website.

Accuracy and attention to detail, the ability to work under deadline pressure, proficiency with technology, and availability on weekend nights are musts. The job is just a few hours a week, and can be handled remotely.

For more information, email sports editor Barry Punzal at [email protected].

