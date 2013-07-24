Noozhawk Publisher Hosting Weekly Twitter Chat at 4 p.m. Today
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews
| July 24, 2013 | 10:44 a.m.
Noozhawk founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen will be hosting a half-hour Twitter Chat from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to hear from readers and answer questions about the site.
Twitter users can use the hashtag #nooztalk to participate, while non-Twitter users can click here to join the conversation on the Twubs Twitter Chat platform and then follow the on-screen instructions.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.