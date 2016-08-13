Noozhawk Recruiting for Help with High School Football Coverage

Sports

High school football season is almost upon us, and Noozhawk is looking for some help with our Friday night coverage.

Candidates for our team of sports desk correspondents must have an interest in and knowledge of sports, and football specifically. They must be able to summarize a game and write up a concise report from game notes submitted by coaches, team representatives or campus correspondents, and do so shortly after the game ends.

Our correspondents also are responsible for writing headlines and posting the articles to our website.

Accuracy and attention to detail, the ability to work under deadline pressure, proficiency with technology, and availability on Friday nights are musts. The job is just a few hours a week, and can be handled remotely.

For more information, email sports editor Barry Punzal at [email protected].

