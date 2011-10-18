Noozhawk’s SeeClickFix for Santa Barbara
Got a problem to report? Here's your tool to use
By Noozhawk News Desk | October 18, 2011 | 4:49 a.m.
Noozhawk has added the SeeClickFix widget to allow individuals to post problems and follow how they’re taken care of by city. Use Report an Issue to list a new problem and track issues to check the status of items.
