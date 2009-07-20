Noozhawk Talks: Poppy Tuomi, Peter McCorkle Give Teens TV Time

Thanks to the Patricia Henley Foundation, students will have an opportunity to create and stage a variety show all their own

Having brought several successful musical and visual art productions to town, the Patricia Henley Foundation is turning its spotlight “inspiring the voice of youth through creative arts” to television, with a new program produced by and for teenagers. Leslie Dinaberg recently sat down with Peter McCorkle, the show’s director, and Poppy Tuomi, the foundation’s director of programs and operations.

Leslie Dinaberg: How did you come up with the idea of a teen TV show?

Peter McCorkle: Everybody and their brother is doing a youth theater program. ... We went with this television thing to try to do something completely different because the schools are having a hard time paying for everything. ... We’re trying to get a group of kids, one or two from each school, to come and do this program.

Every Saturday we meet and every other Saturday we do two shows back to back. It’s basically everything that’s going on in the junior highs and high schools, but it’s the stuff that you don’t see represented on the news. For example, we are going to do some sports, we’re going to be branching out into mock trial. ... We want to do all of the performing arts — band, orchestra, choir, jazz choir, a cappella choir.

LD: And you would have this core group of kids as hosts?

PM: Right. I think this is going to take off with the kids, but the parents are going to be able to turn it on and say “Hey, this is what’s going on in our community here. This is kind of cool.”

LD: So the kids come in this week for interviews?

Poppy Tuomi: Right. The interviews will be held July 23 to July 25 between 1 and 3 p.m. They should call me at 805.568.3600 x115 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for an appointment.

LD: Are there opportunities for kids who aren’t interested in being on camera?

PM: Yes. If a kid says to us, “I’d rather do editing,” then we’ll go with that. It would be nice to get all the kids up there. I think everybody should get up there eventually.

LD: This may appeal to a broader range of kids than a pure theatrical project.

PM: Right, and there are a lot of kids in journalism who don’t get a chance, and a lot of them are really talented, so those are the kind of kids we’re looking for, too.

LD: I always tell kids to take advantage of the fact that they’re students, because you can get interviews with people right now who would never give you an interview if you were a professional journalist. Are they going to be reporting on stuff in the community outside of their schools?

PM: Yes, definitely.

PT: It’s not just the schools but it is their interests. ... Maybe there are some kids who really have a passion about movie making or whatever and you can give them the opportunity to explore.

PM: The show will change. ... If you watch some of the high school stuff that’s out there, it’s very rigid, it’s very formatted, and what I’d like to do is to free that up and go more wacky and wild — wacky, wild kind of fun. I believe that would be a good way to learn the basics first.

PT: And help them be creative. Sometimes in our society there’s kind of a lack of imagination because it’s so programmed in front of you. We want the kids to use their imagination and creativity to design some of the segments of the show, and then we’ll watch over it to see if it’s appropriate.

LD: That’s a great opportunity.

PT: To have almost like a variety show.

PM: We’re also doing what’s a teen to do, teen advice. So if a teen calls in and says, “I’m stressing, I have too many APs, what should I do?” Then the teen who’s giving the advice gives good advice, not hokey advice. ... We’re going to go into the training with the kids, too, so we’re all in it together.

PT: Yeah, we’ll learn the whole thing.

LD: And you’re doing the editing training?

PT: It’s required at Channel 17. We have to do the six-week course, so we’ll learn it right along with them.

PM: So every Saturday morning we’re in there with the kids getting everything organized.

LD: You have the interviews this week. When does the six-week training start?

PT: Sept. 26.

LD: Is that when the kids will be saying what they want to do on the show?

PM: Right. We’ll get them thinking about it as we go.

LD: What a wonderful project. What’s the background of the Patricia Henley Foundation?

PT: It was founded by Patricia Henley, who won a lawsuit against Philip Morris, and won a large sum of money and donated a significant portion of it to start this foundation. Her whole thing was to give kids a voice.

Our first program was 50 kids, a free program for them at The Marjorie Luke Theatre, which was just so much fun. Peter was our director. The next year we did Newton’s Cradle, which was 14 teenagers … and they wrote an original musical and put that on. This year we were going to do another theater program but we realized there are so many, so Peter came up with the brilliant idea of this TV/variety show.

LD: Did Henley have some special personal connection to theater or to Santa Barbara?

PM: She was a lounge singer. She actually didn’t live here, but she had two friends who lived here that she entrusted the money to.

LD: Is she still involved?

PM: She’s dying right now. Her lung cancer came back, so she’s not doing well.

LD: That’s too bad. Is this foundation something she endowed for the foreseeable future?

PM: Actually, no. Hopefully, by getting grants and donations it will continue to be able to provide programs for children. But it’s not self-sustaining.

LD: How long will the program run?

PT: Right through the school year.

LD: What’s the time commitment required from kids?

PM: Every Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon and there might be some more outside editing and filming. ... They check the camera out and they can simply go out and film whatever’s going on. We’ll also look at their stuff and then sit them down and go, “OK, this stuff is great but now it’s getting a little messy over here,” so that it gets better. The program should get better as it goes. But the goal is to hit the ground running and have it be really good the first time.

PT: I would think that the full-time commitment — two hours each week on the weekend and maybe an hour and a half during the week if you’re doing something — would be realistic.

LD: If this project is successful would it continue?

PM: We would put it to bed for just a rest in May and then would re-audition everybody in June and start it up again.

PT: ... We’re looking to do a theater program next summer. Every quarter we’re going to be doing something so we don’t just have one program. We’re trying to help as many kids as we can. We’ve provided a lot of scholarships to kids so they don’t have to pay, and this one’s free. Channel 17/21 is donating the space, so they are being very generous.

LD: What kind of response are you getting?

PM: Overall, it’s pretty positive.

LD: Poppy, how did you come to work for the foundation?

PT: I had met the former CEO about five years ago at a market I was working up in the valley. I had moved here from Minnesota and I was living in Los Olivos, working at the little red market, and she came in. She liked my personality and called me nine months later and offered me a job as their program director.

LD: What about you, Peter? How did you come to be involved?

PM: I got a phone call about two years ago from one of the people who was working with the foundation and they said, “would you come and do an interview for a directing position for this show?”

LD: Poppy, what do you do when you’re not working?

PT: I am a runner, so I run, and I actually paint and I write little children’s books.

LD: Peter, what do you like to do besides work?

PM: I grow bonsais. I like to garden but I don’t have a big garden anymore. I have a little tiny garden up on a patio on the third floor.

LD: Do you ever perform anymore?

PM: If it comes along, yes, I have been known to perform. The last thing I did was for the Business Association of Santa Barbara. Rod (Lathim) wrote a thing done to this Stephen Sondheim song, and it was unbelievably hard. I have never done anything that hard and I’ve done some pretty hard stuff ... It was four of us and it was this huge song and this huge banquet room, and the words were spitting out.

PT: You also teach Pilates.

PM: I also teach Pilates at Santa Barbara Pilates Studio. I’ve been working with a lot of older people and that’s great.

LD: Poppy, if you could pick three adjectives to describe yourself, what would they be?

PT: Positive, insightful and happy.

LD: What about you, Peter?

PM: I would say humorous, happy and positive. That’s what I’m trying to be.

Vital Stats: Poppy Tuomi

Born: March 21 in Brainerd, Minn.

Family: Luke, 26; Abby, 25; and Libby 17

Civic Involvement: Sarah House

Professional Accomplishments: Director of programs and operations, Patricia Henley Foundation; school secretary for 14 years in Minnesota.

Best Book You’ve Read Recently: An Unquiet Mind by Kay Jamison

Little-Known Fact: “My dad was the sheriff in Minnesota and we have Fargo days in my hometown ... Bring your favorite hot dish and wear a flannel shirt and jeans and those caps with the earflaps.”

Vital Stats: Peter McCorkle

Born: Dec. 14 in El Segundo, but raised in Santa Barbara

Family: Single

Civic Involvement: Has been involved with just about every theater group in town, as well as Canticle a cappella choir.

Professional Accomplishments: Taught theater arts to students at Laguna Blanca, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and many of the local public schools for the past 16 years. “I’ve always been involved in the arts. As a kid I did a lot of Santa Barbara Youth Theatre and went through Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College ... I worked with Alhecama, I worked with Lobero, I worked with Access Theatre for years.”

Best Book You’ve Read Recently: “I don’t read. I know it sounds terrible but I’m dyslexic so reading to me is you might as well just shoot me.”

Little-Known Fact: I once sang for the Queen of England at the Santa Barbara Mission.

— Noozhawk contributor Leslie Dinaberg can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .