Noozhawk, UCSB Arts & Lectures to Present Grupo Corpo Brazilian Dance Theater

By Meghan Henry, UCSB Arts & Lectures | February 10, 2011 | 6:05 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures and Noozhawk will present the Santa Barbara debut of the exhilarating Brazilian contemporary dance company Grupo Corpo Brazilian Dance Theater performing Parabelo and its newest piece ímã at 8 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 12 at The Granada.

Grupo Corpo combines the sensuality of Afro-Brazilian dance forms, the liquid swing of jazz and the technical prowess of ballet with energy to burn. Known for consistently challenging perceptions of ballet and modern dance, Brazil’s Grupo Corpo incorporates a broad range of elements, from minimalism and rootsy modernity to vigorous pop and urban sounds to produce powerful work of stunning physicality, dynamic ability, and rich visual finesse that Paris’ Le Monde news calls “searing sensuality elegantly under control.”

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s daily e-newsletter for a chance to win tickets to see Grupo Corpo. Or, to purchase tickets starting at $33 for the general public and $21 for UCSB students with valid ID, click here or call 805.893.3535.

Before and after the show, join Noozhawk for Caipirinhas and Brahams (Brazilian beer) at The Marquee, 1212 State St. in Santa Barbara.

— Meghan Henry is a publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

