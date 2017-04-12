Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Noozhawk Upgrading Web Host Servers to Increase Performance

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | April 12, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Noozhawk has been growing at a rapid pace, to more than 18,000 readers a day. That volume has placed a significant strain on our web host servers, which actually is a good problem to have.

But it’s still a problem, and many of you have noticed an irritating clunkiness and inexcusable outages; we certainly have. This week has seen more of that than usual, and I’m sorry about that.

We began migrating our site to larger, more powerful servers earlier this month, and we’ll be taking the last steps with that piece of the upgrade this morning, April 12.

There may be additional aggravation for you during what should be no more than a 15-minute window a little after 10 a.m.

You don’t need to do anything on your end. In the words of my former boss, the great editor and publisher Allen Parsons, “Nothing can go wrong.” If it does, however, please do let me know.

We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your understanding.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

