Noozhawk Will Have Latest Election Results for Santa Barbara County

Noozhawk will have the latest election results for Santa Barbara County throughout the evening on Tuesday night.

The first vote tallies from the county Elections Office are expected shortly after 8 p.m., and they will be followed by periodic updates until final vote totals are available.

Key races in the county include the 24th Congressional District race between Democrat Salud Carbajal and Republican Justin Fareed, two seats on the Santa Barbara Unified School District board of trustees, and the mayor of Goleta.

Check back for updates.

