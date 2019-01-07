Pixel Tracker

Noozhawk’s All-South Coast Football Team Introduced at Round Table Luncheon

All-South Coast Football Team Offense 2018 Click to view larger
The offensive unit of the All-South Coast football team includes, bottom row, from left: Jack Luckhurst, Isaia Morones, Roberto Estrada, Brady Sturdivan, co-MVP Jack Deardorff, Toby-Keith Pouso’o, Angel Flores and Mark Vehslage; top row, from left: Frankie Gamberdella, Dakota Hill, Eric Lopez, Joshua Brown, Tommy Schaeffer, Sunny Graybill, Jesse Mollkoy. Not pictured co-MVP Adrian Soracco, Drew Anastasio (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 7, 2019 | 7:02 p.m.

In what has a become a New Year's tradition, Noozhawk Sports presented its All-South Coast Football Team at the first Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press conference of 2019.

The team consists of 31 players representing the seven football-playing schools in the area. Their selection was based on all-league honors, recommendations from coaches and the judgment of the Noozhawk sports editor.

Jeremiah Phillips, Santa Barbara High's senior defensive end, was named the Defensive MVP.

Cate senior quarterback Jack Deardorff and Bishop Diego junior running back Adrian Soracco were co-MVPs on the offensiive side of the football.

Phillips started out as a running back, but found a home at defensive end. His speed and quickness made him tough to keep out of the backfield. He had 17 sacks during his senior season and numerous tackles for loss.

All-South Coast Defense, 2018 Click to view larger
Members of the defensive team include, bottom row , from left: Jordon Tagaloa, Jafet Gomez, MVP Jeremiah Phillips, Dillon Roberts, Jackson Stetler, Jacob Forney; top row, from left: Matthew Bribiesca, Conner Lee, Noah Wood, Diego Cruz, Johnny Valencia. Not pictured Luke Callaway, Chris Ramirez, Callum Casey. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The Channel League coaches recognized him as Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Santa Barbara High honored him as its Defensive MVP.

A natural leader, the crafty Deardorff was a dynamo for a Cate team that went 11-1. He was named the CIF Offensive Player of the Year in Division 1 of 8-man football. He accounted for 36 total touchdowns for the high-powered Rams’ attack, 20 rushing and 16 passing. He rushed for 951 yards, passed for 737 and had just two interceptions.

Soracco was the only 1,000-yard rusher in the area, gaining 1,151 yards in nine games (7.1 yards per carry). He scored 12 touchdowns. 

In the regular-season finale at Thousand Oaks, the junior stepped up big time, rushing for 209 yards and scoring four TDs, including the game-winner in overtime to put Bishop into the playoffs.

In the first-round playoff game against Saugus, he ran for 304 yards.

The offensive team consists of linemen Angel Flores (Senior, Dos Pueblos), Sunny Graybill (Sr., Dos Pueblos), Bobby Estrada (Sr,, Santa Barbara), Toby Pouso'o (Soph., Bishop Diego); quarterback Frankie Gamberdella (Sr. Santa Barbara); running backs Tommy Schaeffer (Sr., San Marcos), Drew Anastasio (Sr. Cate), Eric Lopez (Sr., Dos Pueblos); wide receivers Brady Sturdivan (Sr., Carpinteria), Dakota Hill (Jr., Santa Barbara), Josh Brown (Jr., San Marcos), Isaia Morones (Sr., Bishop Diego); tight end Mark Vehslage (Sr., Bishop Diego); kicker Jesse Mollkoy (Sr., Dos Pueblos); punter Jack Luckhurst (Sr., Bishop Diego).

The members of the defensive unit include linemen Jordon Tagaloa (Soph., Bishop Diego), Noah Wood (Soph., Santa Barbara), Jackson Stetler (Sr., Dos Pueblos), Luke Calloway (Sr., Carpinteria); linebackers Jafet Gomez (Sr., San Marcos), Matt Bribiesca (Jr., Bishop Diego), Johnny Valencia (Jr., Santa Barbara), Callum Casey (Jr., Cate); defensive backs Chris Ramirez (Sr., Carpinteria), Dillon Roberts (Sr., Dos Pueblos), Jacob Forney (Sr., Santa Barbara), Diego Cruz (Jr., Dos Pueblos); Special teams player Conner Lee (Jr., Dos Pueblos).

