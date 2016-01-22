Noozhawk’s El Niño Resources List

Sports

Worried about El Niño, or feeling the effects of the winter storms? These local companies and organizations can help.

Montecito Bank & Trust

At Montecito Bank & Trust, the safety of the communities we serve is a key priority during El Niño.

In addition to conducting preparedness activities internally, we have also implemented a number of preventative measures to enhance safety during emergencies, including developing and testing extensive recovery plans, educating employees on best practices in an emergency, and staying actively involved in the community to identify the need for assistance during and after a storm.

Click here for more information about Montecito Bank & Trust’s disaster preparedness tips, or call 805.963.7511.

Cox Communications

State-of-the-art security and home automation technology can not only protect your home and its contents, but also protect against potential damage caused by weather events such as the heavy rains and flooding caused by El Niño.

Cox Homelife offers advanced features with time-saving, cost-saving and worry-saving features that help customers protect, monitor and control their home, and provides peace of mind.

Safety features include:

» Cameras that enable users to keep a close eye on their house/property while away from home with real-time and 24-hour recorded video that can be accessed for playback for up to 10 days.

» Flood sensors that notify users of any water issues in the home, such as problems caused by heavy rains, floods or broken pipes.

» Safety sensors that detect hazardous conditions inside the home, such as smoke or carbon monoxide.

» Email/text alerts of occurrences at the home, giving Homelife users the opportunity to react quickly, minimizing damage and quickly scheduling repairs.

» Smart Door Locks that allow users to lock/unlock doors remotely from a smartphone or web browser, allowing homeowners to grant access to their home for repairs or other reasons without being physically present.

Preparation has never been more important than when it relates to the safety of your home and family. However, the 2015 Cox Homelife survey revealed 63 percent of homeowners shared that while they have an emergency home evacuation plan in place, nearly half (49 percent) have not practiced the plan within the past year.

Cox Homelife is a natural extension of the voice, data and video communications services the company has delivered for years. Customers trust Cox every day to connect them to the things they care about most, and home and family are at the top of that list.

Homelife services can be conveniently bundled with other Cox services, and customers can also benefit from multiproduct discounts and consolidated billing for more efficient household management.

Click here for more information about Cox Homelife, or call 855.750.2244.

Frank Schipper Construction

Frank Schipper Construction Co. is ready to help get your site and building prepared for the intense El Niño storms with our in-house CESSWI-certified personnel. We can immediately respond to emergency flooding situations with experienced personnel and equipment to pump, divert and stabilize during storm events, and provide continuous help through the cleanup.

» Prepare — Site and building inspection, develop an action plan, slope stability, storm water control, address known problem areas and leaks, install sandbags

» Repair — Leak repairs, roof replacement, replace carpet, drywall and structural elements of your building, as well as mud removal and site repairs

Frank Schipper Construction can also help develop a permanent solution to your recurring flooding problems.

Click here for more information about Frank Schipper Construction, or call project director Justin Lassahn​ or project manager Fernando Orta at 805.963.4359.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters. The Red Cross is a charitable organization — not a government agency — and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the public to perform its mission.

Click here for more information about the American Red Cross, or call communications director Jessica Piffero or disaster services director Ryan McMahon at 805.687.1331.

SERVPRO of Santa Barbara

SERVPRO of Santa Barbara provides fire and water cleanup and restoration.

Click here for more information about SERVPRO of Santa Barbara, or call Jamie Glimp at 805.963.0606.

Action Roofing

Having your roof and gutters checked prior to the start of rain is of paramount importance. Action Roofing provides an inspection service to check your overall roof and gutter condition along with a proposal for any recommended repairs.

We will check inside for signs of past water leakage and investigate the possible source. Gutters and downspouts that are not serviced properly can cause tremendous problems by overflowing and causing damage to foundations or walls.

Our estimators can also spot early signs of roof failure prior to the damage that leaks can cause. Damaged shingles, broken tiles or damaged roof flashings can be made much worse by high winds that often accompany severe rain.

Once the rains have started, if you have a roof leak, we provide a 24-hour emergency call service to cover your roof with plastic, clear blocked roof drains or downspouts, or to make small repairs where possible. In addition to the emergency service, a detailed report of what was found along with a proposal for the repairs necessary also will be provided.

Action Roofing has full-service roofing, sheet metal and gutter divisions with 30 years of experience to help you weather the upcoming storms.

Click here for more information about Action Roofing, or call Jack Martin at 805.966.3696.

Direct Relief

Every day, Goleta-based Direct Relief works to prepare the world’s most vulnerable communities for more frequent, more destructive emergencies, and when disasters strike, Direct Relief responds, effectively and efficiently, making sure medical resources are where they need to be to save lives.

Click here for more information about Direct Relief, or contact Tony Morain at 805.964.4767.

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce has compiled a resource list of El Niño- and disaster preparedness-related information for businesses. Click here for more information.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, or call 805.967.2500.

Pearl Bay Corp.

Santa Barbara-based Pearl Bay Corp. provides 24/7 emergency service, and is equipped to deal with fire, smoke, water, mold, asbestos and lead removal, with turnkey restoration and buildback.

Click here for more information about Pearl Bay Corp., or contact Mark Lee at 805.966.1480.

