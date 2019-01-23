Pixel Tracker

Noozhawk’s Macfadyen Elected Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Chairman

Organization holds annual meeting at mammoth new headquarters of Direct Relief

Bill Macfadyen, founder and publisher of Noozhawk. Click to view larger
Bill Macfadyen, founder and publisher of Noozhawk, was installed Wednesday night as the new board chairman of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 23, 2019 | 9:27 p.m.

Noozhawk founder and Publisher Bill Macfadyen was installed as the new chairman of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday night during the group's annual membership meeting at Direct Relief's new headquarters near the Santa Barbara Airport.

"Goleta is increasingly a magnet for people traveling for business and for pleasure," Macfadyen told the crowd of about 125 people. "The range of hotels, restaurants, activities and other amenities has tremendous appeal."

Macfadyen said Goleta is a special place to live, work and play, and with the best weather in all of California.

"What's special is the sense of community among businesses and residents in Old Town and beyond. Thanks to the work we do, thanks to the work you do, the Goleta Chamber of Commerce continues to be the linchpin of this community," Macfadyen said. "I am looking forward to 2019 and the next chapter in Goleta's story."

Chamber president and CEO Kristen Miller led off the formal portion of the event, thanking the sponsors and recognizing the elected officials who attended a portion of the event, Goleta councilmembers Roger Aceves and James Kyriaco. 

The Chamber also recognized its retiring board members and welcome the new board of 2019. 

"Tonight is the one night of the year when we focus on ourselves," Miller said. 

Hallie Avolio, the 2017 and 2018 chairwoman, joked during her opening comments, "If you don't know me, I don't think we can be friends anymore."

She said the chamber had a great year, noting the success of the Lemon Festival and the efforts to revitalize Old Town Goleta.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s newly installed board of directors. Click to view larger
The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s newly installed board of directors. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

"Let's make Goleta's Old Town Goleta's downtown," said Avolio, the president and co-founder of Latitude 34 Technologies.

At the chamber, "we strive to be relevant to your business," she said.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is connected to about 35,000 jobs in the area. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

