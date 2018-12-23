NORAD Tracks Santa Tradition On Duty Despite Government Shutdown

U.S. and Canadian military again keeping all eyes on Santa Claus as he heads south from North Pole on Christmas Eve delivery mission

Scrooge, in the form of a federal government shutdown, won’t stop NORAD from tracking Santa Claus this year.

“In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24,” NORAD and U.S. Northern Command representatives said on Facebook on Friday.

“Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year,” the post said.

A partial government shutdown began Saturday after the Senate adjourned Friday night without reaching a stopgap agreement to fund seven government agencies. The Defense Department has already received its full federal funding for the year, however, and is not affected.

NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, have tracked Santa’s flight for more than six decades.

A typo in a newspaper advertisement launched what has become for many a family tradition — and continues for many long into adulthood.

In 1955, a Colorado Springs paper ad misprinted the number for children to call Santa, with callers instead reaching the CONAD commander in chief’s operations “hotline.”

Rather than disappoint the callers, Col. Harry Shoup, CONAD director of operations, had his staff check the radar for indications Santa had left the North Pole and begun his travels. Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born.

Three years later, the U.S. and Canadian governments created a binational air defense command for North America called the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD.

NORAD is responsible for the aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning missions for the two countries with crews working 24/7 to keep both nations safe.

“In addition to our day-to-day mission of defending North America, we are proud to carry on the tradition of tracking Santa as he travels along his yuletide flight,” said Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander NORAD and U.S. Northern Command.

“The same radars, satellites and interceptors employed on Dec. 24 are used year-round to protect Canada and the United States.”

Over the years, NORAD Tracks Santa has evolved with technology.

Its website, available by clicking here, includes a holiday countdown, games, activities, information regarding NORAD’s mission of Homeland Defense, and more.

In addition to English, the website is available in seven other languages: Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Portuguese.

Starting at 11:01 p.m. PST Dec. 23, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight.

NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations.

Any time on Dec. 24, Amazon Alexa users can ask for Santa’s location through the NORAD Tracks Santa skill for Amazon Alexa, and OnStar members can push the blue OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa. Bing users can also find Santa’s location on Dec. 24.

In addition to the website, updates on Santa’s trek are available by calling a live phone operator at the toll-free number 1.877.446.6723; by emailing [email protected] or by following the official NORAD Tracks Santa social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully