Pixel Tracker

Monday, December 24 , 2018, 3:03 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

NORAD Tracks Santa Tradition On Duty Despite Government Shutdown

U.S. and Canadian military again keeping all eyes on Santa Claus as he heads south from North Pole on Christmas Eve delivery mission

NORAD Tracks Santa Click to view larger
NORAD Tracks Santa, operated by volunteers, will continue despite the federal government shutdown, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command representatives say. (NORAD illustration)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 23, 2018 | 5:45 p.m.

Scrooge, in the form of a federal government shutdown, won’t stop NORAD from tracking Santa Claus this year.

“In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24,” NORAD and U.S. Northern Command representatives said on Facebook on Friday.

“Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year,” the post said.

A partial government shutdown began Saturday after the Senate adjourned Friday night without reaching a stopgap agreement to fund seven government agencies. The Defense Department has already received its full federal funding for the year, however, and is not affected.

NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, have tracked Santa’s flight for more than six decades.

A typo in a newspaper advertisement launched what has become for many a family tradition — and continues for many long into adulthood.

In 1955, a Colorado Springs paper ad misprinted the number for children to call Santa, with callers instead reaching the CONAD commander in chief’s operations “hotline.”

Rather than disappoint the callers, Col. Harry Shoup, CONAD director of operations, had his staff check the radar for indications Santa had left the North Pole and begun his travels. Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born.

Three years later, the U.S. and Canadian governments created a binational air defense command for North America called the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD.

NORAD is responsible for the aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning missions for the two countries with crews working 24/7 to keep both nations safe.

“In addition to our day-to-day mission of defending North America, we are proud to carry on the tradition of tracking Santa as he travels along his yuletide flight,” said Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander NORAD and U.S. Northern Command.

“The same radars, satellites and interceptors employed on Dec. 24 are used year-round to protect Canada and the United States.”

Over the years, NORAD Tracks Santa has evolved with technology.

Its website, available by clicking here, includes a holiday countdown, games, activities, information regarding NORAD’s mission of Homeland Defense, and more.

In addition to English, the website is available in seven other languages: Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Portuguese.

Starting at 11:01 p.m. PST Dec. 23, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight.

NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations.

Any time on Dec. 24, Amazon Alexa users can ask for Santa’s location through the NORAD Tracks Santa skill for Amazon Alexa, and OnStar members can push the blue OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa. Bing users can also find Santa’s location on Dec. 24.

In addition to the website, updates on Santa’s trek are available by calling a live phone operator at the toll-free number 1.877.446.6723; by emailing [email protected] or by following the official NORAD Tracks Santa social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 