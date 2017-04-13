Nordhoff Edges Out Carpinteria 10-8

Tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team fell in a non-league matchup against Nordhoff 10-8 on Thursday.

Jeremy Saito swept his three sets for the Warriors only wins in singles play. The Warriors had to default a few sets due to the injuries of Jacob Ascencio and Cameron Gralewski.

Carpinteria won seven of nine doubles sets, including a strong showing from Solomon Nahooikaika and Kirby Zapata, who swept three sets. The team of Sam Truax and Luke Nahooikaika won two of three.

"Our main concern now is getting our players healthy and hoping they will be able to compete next week," explained Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant.

