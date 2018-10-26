Nordhoff’s Offense is Too Potent for Carpinteria, 38-7

Football

Nordhoff erupted for 35 points in the first half and defeated Carpinteria, 38-7, in the Citrus Coast League football finale on Friday in Ojai.

The Rangers (8-20 earned a share of the league title with Santa Paula a 5-1. Carpinteria (5-5) went 2-4 in league.

Nordhoff came into the game as the highest scoring team in the league, and the Warriors learned why.

The scored in the first minute and added a second touchdown at 3:30 of the first quarter.

Carpinteria put together a good drive and got down to the Nordhoff 12. On third and 4, quarterback Will Collins was stuffed for no gain. The Warriors tried a field goal, but Tito Arroyo's 29-yard attempt sailed wide.

Nordhoff gave the ball to running back Brayden Rogers and blasted through the defense on a 40-yard TD run at 10:23 of the second quarter for a 21-0 lead.



The Rangers intercepted a Collins pass on third down and capitalized with another touchdown on a 47-yard end around play.

Down 28-0, Carpinteria put together a good drive and scored on a touchdown on a 15-yard run by Cristian Guzman with 4:53 left in the second quarter.

Nordhoff answered with another long run by Rogers to the Carpinteria 32. Corey Stevens finished the drive with a run up the middle, raising the Rangers' lead to 35-7.

The deficit was too much for Carpinteria to overcome.



