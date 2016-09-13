Norm Clevenger of Santa Ynez Valley, 1949-2016

After a short courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Norm Clevenger passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 8, 2016 with his wife, Jan, by his side.

Born in Centralia, Washington, to Gerald and Fay Clevenger, Norm joined an older brother, Richard.

The family moved to San Bruno, Calif., when Norm was five years old.

There, his father was involved in the newspaper business and his mother taught school.

In their tightknit neighborhood, where he and his friends would spend their days playing outside all day, he developed his love for sports.

After graduating from Capuchino High School, where he excelled in football and baseball, he went on to the College of San Mateo, transferring to UC Berkley where he received a B.S. in Biology and M.A. in Education in 1971.

(His focus on the sciences and education developed as a result of a promising career in baseball being cut short by a major injury).

Norm’s 40 years in high school education were spent as a teacher, coach, counselor, vice principal and principal.

After serving as Vice Principal at Monterey High School, he began his ten year career (1999-2009) here in the Santa Ynez Valley as Principal of Santa Ynez High School.

A true Pirate to the core, he attended every athletic game possible.

He deeply cared for and loved his Pirates: students, staff and families.

Beginning in 2009, Norm served as Principal of San Marcos High School.

He retired in 2012.

Little did Norm know that a move to this Valley would bring him more than a wonderful employment opportunity, but also would introduce him to the love of his life, his wife Jan.

Married in 2001, he became part of her loving family, of which he thoroughly enjoyed being a part of as a father and mentor to her sons Brian and Brett.

He became the best friend and confidant of her mother and her three siblings.

He also loved the Valley and the wonderful people who embraced him as part of the community.

A kind and gentle man, he always approached life’s challenges with dignity and respect for others.

Never losing his love for the outdoors and sports, Norm loved his golf, especially with Jan.

They shared many fun filled afternoons locally and many wonderful golf trips around the United States, the most recent being a trip of a life time: The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in the South.

He also loved to golf with his Wednesday “Buddies” and take their money.

He served on the Board of the Alisal Ranch Men’s Club, enjoyed walking the Santa Ynez Valley routes while listening to his audio books, fishing at the family cabin in Carmel Valley, and taking in San Francisco Giants and Cal Bears games.

Additionally, Norm thoroughly enjoyed his 17-year membership in Solvang Rotary, especially serving up tri-tip sandwiches at Old Santa Ynez Days, behind the gaming tables at Monte Carlo Night and coordinating the entrants in annual Fourth of July Parade.

Norm was proceeded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife, Jan, stepsons Brian Jenkins (Tabatha) of Los Alamos, and Brett Jenkins (Ashley) of Buellton; mother-in- law Barbara Albertoni of Solvang, sisters-in- law Nancy Wirz (Pat) of Hollister and Ellen Albertoni of Santa Ynez and brother-in-law Joseph Albertoni of Honolulu.

He was “Papa” to his five grandchildren - Wyatt, Weston, Everly, Oliver and Andrew, of whom he shared not only love, hugs and kisses with, but also good books, pretzels and jellybeans.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jonathan Berkowitz and the angels at Sansum Cancer Center in Solvang; Billie Patarak, RN, and all the nurses at VNHC.

Additionally, we are so grateful to the numerous friends, both old and new, who spent time with Norm during this difficult journey.

Your smiles and friendship helped to ease his pain.

Per Norm’s request, there will be no services.

Instead, the family would like to share these very fitting and touching words:

“When I come to the end of the day

And the sun has set for me

I want no rites in a gloom-filled room.

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little, but not too long

And not with your head bowed low.

Remember the love we once shared…

Miss me, but let me go.

For this is a journey we all must take

And each must go alone.

It’s all part of the Maker’s plan;

A step on a road to home.

When you are lonely and sick at heart

Go to the friends we know

And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds-

Miss me, but let me go."

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to Visiting Nurses/Hospice Care of Santa Barbara or Norm Clevenger Scholarship Fund at RABOBANK, Solvang.