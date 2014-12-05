Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:32 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Cooking, Exercise Extraordinaire Norma Anderson Nominated for Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize

By Allie Kay Spaulding for Valley of the Flowers Church | December 5, 2014 | 12:14 p.m.

Norma Anderson, community volunteer, exercise leader and cook extraordinaire, has been named the seventh nominee for the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

Norma Anderson
Norma Anderson

Anderson’s efforts in this community are widespread and long-standing. A native of Oregon, she came to Lompoc just out of college with a degree in physical education. Her first job was teaching physical education at Lompoc High School.

Although she is involved in many community outreach activities, for 50 years she has been teaching an Adult Education exercise class to senior citizens, some of whom were in the original class.

Also through Adult Education, for 22 years Anderson conducted fitness programs at the Convalescent Care Center and the Meridian Center, leading residents in physical exercises and word games that improve mental fitness.

Anderson is involved in an auxiliary of the Good Samaritans program, which gives support to young women in need. Through her church, St. Mary’s Episcopal, she works with the Senior Saints, a program which invites seniors to come for lunch and talk about their lives.

“I have met some of the greatest people that way," Anderson said. "It has been very rewarding to me through the years.”

Also at St. Mary’s, Anderson is in charge of St. Martha’s Guild, which provides food for funeral receptions — at no charge — and she heads up a program to provide backpacks for needy children.

It was while holding receptions for weddings, Mad Hatter tea parties and Mitford tea parties at church that the idea came to provide a catering service. Later, her five years of managing Bob Coe’s Taco Bell led to the establishing of her own restaurant, A Matter of Taste, which she ran successfully for 10 years.

However, the present renown of Anderson in Lompoc is due to one thing: pie. She bakes the pies for Sissy’s restaurant. Beyond that, she bakes pies for friends’ dinners, for birthday parties, for nonprofit functions and for library functions.

“If it’s a worthy cause or a good friend, I’ll do it,” she said.

Usually there is no money involved, other than an occasional payment for cost of ingredients.

“Whenever there’s some activity I really care about, I’ll do the pies.” Or cakes. Or tarts. Or brownies. Or cheesecakes.

In so doing, Anderson feeds the body and nourishes the soul — surely, laying a foundation for peace to reign.

— Allie Kay Spaulding represents Valley of the Flowers Church.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 