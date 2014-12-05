Cooking, Exercise Extraordinaire Norma Anderson Nominated for Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize

Norma Anderson, community volunteer, exercise leader and cook extraordinaire, has been named the seventh nominee for the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

Anderson’s efforts in this community are widespread and long-standing. A native of Oregon, she came to Lompoc just out of college with a degree in physical education. Her first job was teaching physical education at Lompoc High School.

Although she is involved in many community outreach activities, for 50 years she has been teaching an Adult Education exercise class to senior citizens, some of whom were in the original class.

Also through Adult Education, for 22 years Anderson conducted fitness programs at the Convalescent Care Center and the Meridian Center, leading residents in physical exercises and word games that improve mental fitness.

Anderson is involved in an auxiliary of the Good Samaritans program, which gives support to young women in need. Through her church, St. Mary’s Episcopal, she works with the Senior Saints, a program which invites seniors to come for lunch and talk about their lives.

“I have met some of the greatest people that way," Anderson said. "It has been very rewarding to me through the years.”

Also at St. Mary’s, Anderson is in charge of St. Martha’s Guild, which provides food for funeral receptions — at no charge — and she heads up a program to provide backpacks for needy children.

It was while holding receptions for weddings, Mad Hatter tea parties and Mitford tea parties at church that the idea came to provide a catering service. Later, her five years of managing Bob Coe’s Taco Bell led to the establishing of her own restaurant, A Matter of Taste, which she ran successfully for 10 years.

However, the present renown of Anderson in Lompoc is due to one thing: pie. She bakes the pies for Sissy’s restaurant. Beyond that, she bakes pies for friends’ dinners, for birthday parties, for nonprofit functions and for library functions.

“If it’s a worthy cause or a good friend, I’ll do it,” she said.

Usually there is no money involved, other than an occasional payment for cost of ingredients.

“Whenever there’s some activity I really care about, I’ll do the pies.” Or cakes. Or tarts. Or brownies. Or cheesecakes.

In so doing, Anderson feeds the body and nourishes the soul — surely, laying a foundation for peace to reign.

— Allie Kay Spaulding represents Valley of the Flowers Church.