Posted on March 21, 2016 | 3:10 p.m.

Norma Jean Crippen, 1930-2016

Source: Lynda Cullen

Norma Jean Crippen

Norma Jean Crippen passed away Jan. 13, 2016, at the age of 85.

Born Sept. 1, 1930, in Oklahoma, she was the youngest of 10 children.

She was very lively and friendly and was a beauty contestant before becoming a dance teacher for Arthur Murray dance studios in Los Angeles. 

Moving to Phoenix Arizona, she became a restaurant hostess for some of the most prestigious restaurants in and around Phoenix. 

A writer of both poetry and prose, she wrote a book about some of her amazing experiences, which will be published posthumously. 

Her  unique personality and beauty combined with her sparkling presence drew attention wherever she went.

Our mother was very creative and loved to create beautiful things. She also had an amazing green thumb and could grow just about anything.

We will miss her wonderful and friendly personality, good cooking and beautiful gardens.

Norma is survived by three daughters: Donna Jean Mills in Santa Margarita, Calif.; Lynda Sue Cullen in Santa Barbara; and Sherlyne Snow in Mountain View, Ark. 

She is also survived by a brother, sister-in-law and niece in San Diego and four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

 

