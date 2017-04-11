Norma Zelinda Brown of Santa Barbara, 1928-2017

Posted on April 11, 2017 | 3:25 p.m.

Source: Bunny DeLorie

Norma Zelinda Brown of Santa Barbara passed away on April 1, 2017.

Norma was born Aug. 27, 1928, to Lillian Goldie Leoni and Silvio Giudici. Norma was named after her material grandmother, Zelinda Leoni, (Nana) whom Norma adored and spoke highly of all her life.

Norma graduated from Santa Barbara Business College with a degree in business administration. While in Santa Barbara, she met and married Richard Edward Brown on July 16, 1950.

Richard was in the Merchant Marines. Beginning in 1953 Richard designed and drew plans to begin building their first modest 2-bedroom, 1-bath family home at 240 Cooper Road on the Mesa in Santa Barbara. Norma and Richard had two children, Janette Marie (Bunny) DeLorie and Gary Richard Brown.

Norma had a mind for numbers and details. Consequently, she worked for many years in the accounting departments for Santa Barbara Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Health Care Center.

After retirement, Norma enjoyed volunteer work at the Santa Barbara Visitors Center, the Santa Barbara Zoo and the Santa Barbara Mission Rose Garden. She also was a docent on the Santa Barbara Air Bus field trips escorting senior citizens on fun and interesting day trips; for example, the Getty Museum. At that time, Norma was in her late 70s.

Norma always read everything she could about the locations prior to the trips, enabling her to be the most knowledgeable docent. Her favorite subjects were geography and history, especially the history of Santa Barbara.

If Norma was asked by a tourist about specific features to see or things to do in Santa Barbara, the tourist should be prepared for 30+ minutes of continuous suggestions of what “they must see!”.

Norma loved gardening. If anyone saw her garden in bloom, it was clear she had a green thumbs, especially with fuchsias, roses and bulbs of all kinds.

She also loved playing her piano. For over 60 years she participated in piano classes and practiced and played her favorite songs by Gershwin, Mancini, Glenn Miller and others. In addition to gardening and piano, Norma was an avid square dancer, kicking up her heels with many groups in Santa Barbara.

In 2014, Norma adopted a dog, Codi, from the Humane Center in Goleta. Codi is a “deer” Chihuahua and certified pet therapy dog. Codi was Norma's devoted companion and always a source of laughter and my- favorite-pet stories.

Norma liked to brag about Codi's certificates and ribbons and that he is “so smart!” We like to believe the two rescued each other.

Known for her sense of humor and quick wit, Norma could be mischievous, but was always sociable and gregarious.

Norma is survived by her children, Gary Brown of Solvang, and Bunny and David DeLorie, son-in-law, of Goleta; granddaughters, Paula Parisotto and Allison Diaz; grandsons, Michael Brown and Scott Brown; great-grandsons, Brandon Montano and Cody Montano; three great-grandaughters; and many other family members. And Codi, the dog, who happily lives with Bunny and David.

Services will be Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 450 Ward Drive in Goleta.

Friends and family who wish to remember Norma may do so with a contribution to the Humane Society or charity of choice.