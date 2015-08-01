Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:59 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Posted on August 1, 2015 | 11:52 a.m.

Norman Edwards of Santa Barbara, 1931-2015

Source: Edwards Family

Norman Edwards died peacefully in Santa Barbara, California, on July 28. 2015. He was 84.

Norman is survived by his wife, Rosalind; his sons, David, Duane and Dana; daughter Diana; his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Norman was born on February 17, 1931, in Wenatchee, Washington, to Aka and Hiram Edwards. He married Rosalind Eckley in 1954. He is remembered as a devoted teacher, leader and father.

A memorial is scheduled for Sunday, August 2, 2015, at Santa Barbara Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 425 Arroyo Road, with a reception to follow. Pastor Bob Taylor will officiate at the ceremony.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Norman’s life.

 

