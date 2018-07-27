Friday, July 27 , 2018, 2:07 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Norman Kurland Elected to Board of Trustees for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

By Katie Haq for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute | July 27, 2018 | 11:54 a.m.
Norman Kurland
Norman Kurland

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute has announced the election of renowned film and television agent Norman Kurland to its board of trustees.

Kurland’s successful career in the arts and entertainment industry spanned nearly 50 years. His literary agency, The Norman Kurland Agency, sold the screenplays The Big Chill, The Bodyguard and Romancing the Stone. The agency expanded to The Broder Kurland Agency, then to The Broder, Kurland, Webb, Uffner Agency, where Kurland was president. It represented some of America’s most popular TV shows, including Cheers, Will & Grace, Frasier, Magnum P.I., NCIS and The X-Files.

Kurland retired from the agency to become senior adviser to the president of the J. Paul Getty Trust in London (2001-06). He was a trustee of the National Museums Liverpool (2007-14). He currently serves on the board of trustees at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Kurland is a graduate of Princeton University (AB) and Harvard Business School (MBA). As an astute collector of Chinese Six Dynasties art, he enrolled in 2007 in the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, earning degrees in Chinese art and archaeology (MA) and Islamic art (MA), and in Buddhist art and its conservation (MA) from the Courtauld Institute of Art.

Kurland, a resident of Santa Barbara, is looking forward to becoming an active member of Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, a global leader in diabetes research.

Founded in 1944 in Santa Barbara, the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is at the forefront of helping to improve the lives of people living with diabetes through research, education and care. The institute’s founder, Dr. William David Sansum, was the first American physician to both produce and administer insulin to a patient, in 1922. Today, SDRI has an international reputation for research and innovation in the creation, development and application of smart technologies and is a trailblazer in the field of artificial pancreas and diabetes in pregnancy.

Click here for more information.

— Katie Haq is the outreach and marketing manager for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

