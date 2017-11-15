Norman Louis Weber, 1928-2017

Posted on November 15, 2017 | 6:49 p.m.

Source: Rebecca Weber

With his family by his side, Norman Louis Weber went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 1, 2017. Norman was born April 17, 1928, in St. Albans, Queens, N.Y., to Michael and Mildred Weber. He was the youngest of three children.

Norman came to California at age 17 and worked in the Central Valley before settling in Santa Barbara. He joined the Navy Seabees at Port Hueneme, Calif., and became a 2nd class Petty Officer. He was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan in the early 1950s.

Before coming to California and while he was still in high school, Norman helped his father build many brick fireplaces for multiple homes in Levittown, NY. This was something he was proud of.

Due to his interest in construction and bricklaying, he attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and studied architecture. It was during this time that he met Frances Louise Garcia and they eventually married in 1954 at the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Together, they had three children; Michael (born 1955), Carrie (born 1958) and Dale (born 1963). After starting a family, Norman became a masonry contractor and continued in that field until late into his 70s.

He loved his work, and many of the homes he owned were laced with his artistry of brick and stonework. Being a skilled craftsman, he built a family home in Santa Barbara in the 1950s, and thoroughly remodeled every family home they lived in.

Norman generously worked on the homes of his three children and helped anyone else whose homes needed his expertise.

Many of his accomplishments can still be seen throughout Santa Barbara, in many homes in Montecito and Hope Ranch, along with structures such as Rabobank, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Samarkand, Sunset Hotel, and other local buildings.

Norman and his family spent many extended vacations in the Mammoth Lakes and Lake Tahoe area in the 1960’s-70’s. He built a cabin on the shore of Copco Lake in northern California that was also a family place of refuge and recreation. Norman enjoyed exploring the outdoors and was always eager to take the camper and motorcycles out for a trip. One such trip was down the Baja peninsula with his son Mike, and another to Alaska with his son Dale. He loved New York and was fortunate enough to take a trip back there a few years ago to visit his old stomping grounds.

Norman was often known for his cement-covered truck and various amusing hats. Norman enjoyed helping people and spent some time volunteering to help the homeless guests at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

Over the years, Norman regularly attended St. Raphael Church, Calvary Chapel, Goleta Community Covenant Church, and most recently Santa Barbara Community Church.

Norman is survived by his wife, Frances, children and their spouses, Mike Weber (Kim), Carrie Little (Thorn), Dale Weber (Rebecca), grandchildren Dusty Weber (Bailey) and Colby Weber (Lindsey), Nicole Little (fiancé Spencer Bolton) and Matthew Little (Kelsey), and one great-grandson, Emerson Weber.

We will miss our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. Until we meet again, “Pop!”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission in Norman’s name.

A ceremony to honor Norman’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, in the main lounge of Vista Del Monte, 3775 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara.

— Rebecca Weber