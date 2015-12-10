Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:50 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Norovirus Outbreak Sickens Hundreds in Santa Barbara County

More than 100 cases reported at Samarkand Retirement Community, which is discouraging visitors and canceled activities until outbreak abates

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 10, 2015 | 3:25 p.m.

Hundreds of patients reporting symptoms of norovirus have been reported in Santa Barbara County, and the public health department issued a statement about the outbreak Thursday, urging the public to take preventive measures.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal illness. It is known for sweeping through schools, office buildings and other close quarters, and infecting a large number of people, the health department said.

Local facilities that have experienced the outbreaks include adult congregate living, schools and skilled nursing facilities.

Symptoms usually begin about 24 to 48 hours after close exposure and can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and potentially a low-grade fever.

One of the locations affected is Samarkand Retirement Community, which issued a statement on Thursday confirming the outbreak.

The campus is actively discouraging visitors but the outbreak appears to be abating, the statement said.

Through Thursday, more than 100 cases involving residents and staff have been reported to Samarkand’s wellness clinic on campus, “and many are reporting their symptoms are improving.”

Seven new cases were reported on Thursday, and the campus has taken preventive measures since the outbreak became evident Monday.

Residents have been asked to isolate themselves from their neighbors, to limit the spread of the virus. 

“A thorough intensive cleaning protocol has been underway in public spaces, and all activities have been canceled through Dec. 19,” the statement said.

At another retirement community, Vista del Monte, staff said that they had not seen any cases yet.

When contacted Thursday, Vista del Monte’s Jean Johnson said she had not heard of any cases at that retirement community, but that staff was doing “a lot of prevention” after they received word from the public health department.

“So far we’re good,” Johnson said.

The illness is common among travelers on cruise ships, and Noozhawk reported on dozens of passengers becoming sick with the illness aboard a ship anchored off Santa Barbara in 2014.

Dr. Charity Dean, Santa Barbara County’s public health officer, encouraged the public to take precautions to protect themselves.

Dean said that norovirus typically peaks between December and February, and that last week, the department was notified of a Santa Barbara County elementary school where about 70 people — students and staff — reported symptoms.

“It’s spread so fast among children because it’s so contagious,” she said.  

The virus only lasts two or three days, she said.

“The challenge to someone who is elderly or a child is that they are particularly vulnerable to dehydration,” she said. “It’s really hard to keep fluids down.”

Dean estimated that about 200 people had reported symptoms.

Patient samples from the elementary school and Samarkand had tested positive for norovirus and not something more serious like salmonella, which was a relief to those at the public health department, Dean said.

Parents should keep their children home at the first sign of any gastrointestinal illness, and to encourage good hand hygiene.

Dean also said that alcohol hand sanitizers do not kill norovirus, and that “the best thing people can do is wash their hands with good, old-fashioned soap and water,” she said.

Those caring for people with norovirus should disinfect surfaces and linens with a bleach water dilution, which will kill the virus.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 