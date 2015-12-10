Norovirus Outbreak Sickens Hundreds in Santa Barbara County

Advice

More than 100 cases reported at Samarkand Retirement Community, which is discouraging visitors and canceled activities until outbreak abates

Hundreds of patients reporting symptoms of norovirus have been reported in Santa Barbara County, and the public health department issued a statement about the outbreak Thursday, urging the public to take preventive measures.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal illness. It is known for sweeping through schools, office buildings and other close quarters, and infecting a large number of people, the health department said.

Local facilities that have experienced the outbreaks include adult congregate living, schools and skilled nursing facilities.

Symptoms usually begin about 24 to 48 hours after close exposure and can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and potentially a low-grade fever.

One of the locations affected is Samarkand Retirement Community, which issued a statement on Thursday confirming the outbreak.

The campus is actively discouraging visitors but the outbreak appears to be abating, the statement said.

Through Thursday, more than 100 cases involving residents and staff have been reported to Samarkand’s wellness clinic on campus, “and many are reporting their symptoms are improving.”

Seven new cases were reported on Thursday, and the campus has taken preventive measures since the outbreak became evident Monday.

Residents have been asked to isolate themselves from their neighbors, to limit the spread of the virus.

“A thorough intensive cleaning protocol has been underway in public spaces, and all activities have been canceled through Dec. 19,” the statement said.

At another retirement community, Vista del Monte, staff said that they had not seen any cases yet.

When contacted Thursday, Vista del Monte’s Jean Johnson said she had not heard of any cases at that retirement community, but that staff was doing “a lot of prevention” after they received word from the public health department.

“So far we’re good,” Johnson said.

The illness is common among travelers on cruise ships, and Noozhawk reported on dozens of passengers becoming sick with the illness aboard a ship anchored off Santa Barbara in 2014.

Dr. Charity Dean, Santa Barbara County’s public health officer, encouraged the public to take precautions to protect themselves.

Dean said that norovirus typically peaks between December and February, and that last week, the department was notified of a Santa Barbara County elementary school where about 70 people — students and staff — reported symptoms.

“It’s spread so fast among children because it’s so contagious,” she said.

The virus only lasts two or three days, she said.

“The challenge to someone who is elderly or a child is that they are particularly vulnerable to dehydration,” she said. “It’s really hard to keep fluids down.”

Dean estimated that about 200 people had reported symptoms.

Patient samples from the elementary school and Samarkand had tested positive for norovirus and not something more serious like salmonella, which was a relief to those at the public health department, Dean said.

Parents should keep their children home at the first sign of any gastrointestinal illness, and to encourage good hand hygiene.

Dean also said that alcohol hand sanitizers do not kill norovirus, and that “the best thing people can do is wash their hands with good, old-fashioned soap and water,” she said.

Those caring for people with norovirus should disinfect surfaces and linens with a bleach water dilution, which will kill the virus.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.