North County Back-to-School Night Designed to Educate Parents

Back-to-School Night for parents will be held Aug. 30 at Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Santa Maria high schools, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has announced.

In a friendly environment, the event affords parents and families a chance to experience a student’s schedule, and meet staff, teachers and members of the administration.

Teachers will be available to answer questions about course expectations and academic progress. There also will be information about the school district’s free and reduced meal program.

Delta High School will complete the series on Sept. 6.

“We are excited to meet our families as we all get ready to succeed during the new school year,’’ said Righetti School counselor Eric Blanco. “The counseling staffs are more than ready to work with all of you throughout the school year.’’

Following is the Back-to-School Night schedule:

» Pioneer Valley High — Meet in gym at 5 p.m.; classroom visitations until 7 p.m.

» Righetti High — PTSA meet and greet in cafeteria 5-5:15 p.m. Classroom visitations 5:15-7 p.m.

» Santa Maria High — Meet in gym at 5:30 p.m.; classroom visitations until 7:30 p.m.

» Delta High — Sept. 6, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

— Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.