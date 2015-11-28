North County Celebrates Holiday Season with Parades, Tree-Lighting Ceremonies and Charity

Advice

In the spirit of Christmas, organizers at many events ask spectators to bring canned goods, nonperishable foods for less fortunate

A year after rains forced the cancellation of the Children’s Christmas Season Parade, the City of Lompoc is hoping for a happy ending when “A Storybook Christmas” rolls through town Dec. 4.

North County communities are gearing up for the holidays with parades, tree-lighting ceremonies and other events in the coming weeks.

Weather willing, the hour-long Lompoc parade starts at 6 p.m. Friday, proceeding south on H Street, turning west on Ocean Avenue and going south to I Street.

Participants will assemble at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Pine Avenue and H Street.

The theme of the 2015 parade is the same as the 2014 event that was washed out. When officials called off the 2014 parade, participants urged the city to keep “A Storybook Christmas” as this year’s theme.

Awards will be given out after the parade at Centennial Park, at South H Street and Cypress Avenue. For more information on the parade, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805.875.8100.

A number of North County parades and events are scheduled throughout December:

Santa Maria

The annual Christmas Parade of Lights kicks off at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 5, traveling north on Broadway, between Stowell Road and Main Street.

The parade’s theme is “Joy of Giving,” with spectators and participants encouraged to bring canned or nonperishable food items to donate to the Salvation Army.

The four Rotary Clubs from the Santa Maria Valley and Nipomo band together to organize the event.

Solvang

The annual Julefest celebration, with the theme of “The Gift of Peace,” begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 with a tree-lighting ceremony at Solvang Park.

The Julefest Parade will march, roll, trot and stroll west along Mission Drive to Fourth Place then east on Copenhagen Drive.

Click here for a complete list of Julefest activities.

Orcutt

The 54th Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is set for noon Dec. 12, beginning on South Broadway before turning east onto Clark Avenue, and continuing to Twitchell Street. Entries are due Dec. 4.

Organizers urge participants to bring canned food to donate to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The night before, at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony will occur at the Orcutt Lions Den, 1266 S. Broadway in Old Orcutt.

Guadalupe

The Annual Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe Christmas Parade, with the theme of “Peace, Love & Hope Around the World,” will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, traveling on Highway 1 (Guadalupe Street) through the city.

At the start of the parade, the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree will occur.

Additionally, a Christmas Festival with food, arts and crafts booths will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial parking lot.

Buellton

A full day of holiday festivities is planned for Winter Fest on Dec. 6, beginning with Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon at the Buellton Recreation Center, 301 Second St.

Other activities will include a concert and holiday village from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., a light parade at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting at 7 p.m.

Click here for information on participating in the parade.

Winter Fest is sponsored by the Buellton Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, the Buellton Rec Center and Buellton Historical Society.

Santa Ynez Valley

The Santa Ynez tree-lighting celebration is from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 on Sagunto Street.

The Olde-Fashioned Christmas in Los Olivos is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5. Click here for more information.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.