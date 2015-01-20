With ‘All Systems Go,’ Construction of North County Jail Could Begin in September

Sheriff Bill Brown updates the Santa Maria City Council on the long-awaited project, planned for 50 acres at the corner of Betteravia and Black roads

Groundbreaking for the long-planned new North County Jail west of Santa Maria could be held as soon as September, Sheriff Bill Brown told the City Council on Tuesday night.

“I’m happy to tell you we’re all systems go at this point,” Brown said.

The new jail is proposed for 50 acres on the southwest corner of Betteravia and Black roads, just outside the city limits.

It’s intended to ease long-standing overcrowding at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail near Goleta and replace the substation jail on California Boulevard in Orcutt. It also reflects the shifting inmate population, which reflects the growing North County population.

“It will also address the failing infrastructure and the out-of-date design of the original main jail,” Brown said.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino noted the project’s lengthy history and urgent need.

“For over 30 years people have talked about the need for a new North County Jail,” Lavagnino said. “We’ve had 22 grand jury reports that have been unanimous in their calls for this construction. Many doubted it would ever be built, and there are some criminals I’m sure that are still hoping it won’t be.”

County officials submitted the proposed final construction documents to the state for approval last month and expect to solicit bids as soon as April. The bids are scheduled to be awarded by July 25. Both of those steps also require state approval.

The design calls for Mission-style facade, chosen to reflect the local historical culture and readily identify the facility’s main entrance, he said.

“This look will minimize negative visual impacts to the community and it will also, we feel, send a message of change and redemption that we feel the jail should be all about,” Brown said.

Behind the Mission-style facade, the main jail buildings will employ what Brown called the “Costco look” with tilt-up concrete walls.

Completion of the first phase should be substantially done by January 2017 with plans to conduct facility shake down exercises to spot possible flaws. The first inmates likely would occupy the cells by January 2018.

The new jail will be built in two phases — the first funded under AB 900 will include 376 beds, 32 of which will be used for inmates with medical and mental heath issues. Additionally, this phase will include all normal facilities for the day-to-day operations of the facility including laundry, kitchen, maintenance facilities and administration areas.

The first-phase price tag is $96 million, with $80 million coming from the state under AB 900.

The second phase, primarily funded through SB 1022, calls for another 228 beds in four additional housing units, which will include an intensive re-entry programming for the inmates prior to their eventual release. This wing will house the Sheriff’s Treatment And Re-entry, or STAR Project. These include inmates conquering their addictions plus those a step-down unit for prisoners being prepared for release into the community.

This part of the project will cost another $44 million with nearly $40 million of that paid through the state.

Brown said the new jail will have a number of significant positive impacts to the city of Santa Maria, including improving the booking process and cutting transport time.

The new jail also will bring economic benefits to the city, Brown said, noting that about 400 construction-related jobs are expected for a few years, plus both direct and indirect sales tax benefits.

This project has been years in the making. The county obtained the property in 2008 through a “cooperative eminent domain process.” The county looked at more than 200 sites to house the jail, Brown said.

“It’s an ideal location and it’s an ideal piece of property for this major project,” Brown said, adding it was used for agriculture but zoned for industrial use.

Work on the second phase will begin in January 2017 and should be completed two years later with occupancy expected in April 2019.

The current Main Jail has been in use since the 1971, and a year earlier for the old honor farm, he said. It’s been added on so often, Brown said, he refers to it as “Santa Barbara County’s version of Winchester Mystery House.”

“The design is old and it’s difficult to work in,” Brown said, calling it “a very staff intensive design.”

Hiring the new custody deputies to handle the bigger facility should begin in 2016, Brown said.

While they’re building 600 jail beds, the net gain actually be less since Brown expects to repurpose main jail facilities for their original purpose of storage or for classrooms.

Lavagnino also noted the critical role Brown has personally played in getting this project so close to reality.

“This will be the largest capital project in the history of Santa Barbara County,” Lavagnino said.

The county supervisor from Santa Maria called Brown’s pursuit of state grant funding — totaling $120 million — “‘relentless."

“Without these grants Santa Barbara County would have struggled for decades to find a solution,” Lavagnino said.

