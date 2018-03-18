North County Jail Taking Shape, But Delays and Change Orders Push Completion to 2019

Along with construction preparations for $111 million Santa Maria Valley compound include hiring staff and crafting new policies for when nearly 400 inmates arrive

The long-awaited completion of Santa Barbara County’s new Northern Branch Jail must wait a few months longer after a number of factors have pushed the construction project far behind schedule.

Following a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2016, work began soon after on the Sheriff’s Department jail at the corner of Betteravia and Black roads, about 1½ miles west of Santa Maria.

“It’s moving right along as you can tell,” Thomas Jenkins, a retired sheriff’s commander working as a project consultant at the site, told Noozhawk.

“The building is flying up faster than you can almost imagine. We are making progress every day, which is the good news.”

But the jail won’t open as originally planned, thanks in part due to lost time blamed on last year’s rainy weather, which delayed key work.

Rather than completion in September 2018, the schedule calls for the facility to be finished in the spring of 2019 with the first inmates to follow a couple of months later.

“It’s caused them some lost time,” Jenkins said of last year’s rain, adding the project also was affected by road closures related to the Thomas Fire and Montecito flooding and debris flow.

The approximately $111 million project has spent roughly $55 million so far, according to Janette D. Pell, the county’s General Services director.

“Expenditures are tracking consistent with construction progress at roughly 49 percent completion,” she said.

Other aspects of the project also caused delays, including coordination — a scaffolding shortage amid a construction boom, Jenkins said — and change orders, or last-minute tweaks to the project for a number of reasons.

For instance, one change order, amounting to $155,186, covered construction coordination items that included a revision to plumbing fixtures and roof walkway pads. But this also included a credit for deletion of termite treatment inadvertently included in the scope of work, Pell said.

A $27,080 change order focused on modifications resulting from requests for information while another $107,185 change order covered roughly 18 coordination and clarification issues — most notably a transformer pad location for an electrical generator, grading changes and an additional post and beam at stair landings.

One change order benefited the county, bringing a credit of $152,131. But another added $115,391 for a required change in thickness of concrete masonry units, or the rectangular blocks used in construction.

Even with the change orders, Pell said, the project remains on budget.

The 134,000-square-foot jail will house 376 beds, including 32 for a medical and mental heath unit.

The facility will have housing units with assorted configurations, including individual cells, double cells, four-person cells, eight-person cells and a dormitory.

“It’s going to be more open, more light,” Jenkins said. “We have a lot of lighting coming in.”

The design also looks to reduce noise of the 850-bed main jail in Goleta — although the census often tops 1,000.

“It’s just noisy,” Jenkins said. “It’s just a din.”

He added that the noise increases the stress on both staff and inmates.

Jenkins, brought back part time for the jail project he has worked on in some form since 2005, and Sgt. Bill Wolf are stationed in one of the many trailers at the construction site.

“We try to walk through every single day” Jenkins said, who refers to it project as “my baby.”

“There’s so much going on. We need to look at everything every day.”

Jenkins and Wolf also are on hand to help spot problems. While not in the construction trades, the veteran officers bring decades of law-enforcement knowledge to note needed changes. One such recommendation centered on a problematic drain cover.

“It’s probably a great drain but I need something more secure,” Jenkins explained.

Some aspects initially considered expensive when the jail design was first completed years ago, now cost less due to the evolution of time and technology. This has allowed the purchase of better surveillance cameras, for instance.

“We’ve tried to look far ahead as much as possible and do as much as we could,” Jenkins said. “At same time we tried to stay in budget.”

But construction is just one aspect to get ready for the new North County Jail.

The facility is slotted to have 124 employees, 96 of whom will be new, Jenkins noted.

“We’re trying to get ahead of the hiring,” he said.

The jail’s design will bring big changes to operations, requiring new policies and procedures, which Jenkins said are being crafted even as construction continues.

As a direct-supervision jail, staff will work in housing units. Inmates will live, eat, and attend classes in those housing units.

“Somebody gave me as really good analogy: You’re parenting these people in the house they live, as compared to what we do now in Santa Barbara is we stand outside the house and look in the windows, or bars, and say knock it off in there,” Jenkins said.

As inmates progress, displaying good behavior and taking classes, they can earn more freedom — getting entertainment time on a tablet for attending counseling, staying out of trouble or otherwise meeting goals aimed at making them successful on the outside after serving their time inside the jail.

“It’s a very interactive jail,” Jenkins said. “We’ve seen this in operation many places across the country.

“It’s immensely safer, though it’s hard to envision that it’s immensely safer.”

