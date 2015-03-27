North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center Holding Volunteer Advocate Training
By Karin Powers for the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center | March 27, 2015 | 4:31 p.m.
The North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center will be holding its Volunteer Advocate training orientation at the end of April in Santa Maria.
This 10-week course will enable you to assist the center in its advocacy for survivors of sexual assault and child abuse.
For further information, please contact Teresa Loya at 805.736.8535.
— Karin Powers represents the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.