North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center to Host First Annual 5K

The 1st Annual Run To KNOW MORE — a 5K run/walk and color fun run/walk — will be held by the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center at the beautiful Orcutt Community Park Aug. 6, 2016.

The run will support the work of the center in northern Santa Barbara County in helping survivors of sexual assault and child abuse in their journey of healing and growth.

The center does community outreach in all area schools with its ChildSAFE program and reaches over 15,000 community children each year.

It collaborates with local law enforcement agencies, the district attorney’s office and many community organizations to provide services to survivors and their significant others.

All of the center’s services are available in English and Spanish and are free of charge.

Help end violence in the north county and Run To KNOW MORE!

— Arleen Lewis is the special events coordinator at the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.