Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center Will Host Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraiser

By Nora Wallace for North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center | March 20, 2015 | 11:08 a.m.

Texas hold 'em anyone? 

Come out March 28 for a little bit of game play, opportunity drawings and more to help raise money for the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center.

“Monte Carlo in March” brings entertaining card games starting at 5:30 p.m. at the La Purisima Catholic Church hall.With the professional company “Casino Knights” showing the way, attendees can play authentic Texas Hold ‘em, roulette, craps and blackjack and more, with funds helping finance critical programs for the center. 

Players can accumulate imaginary winnings just if they are at a real casino. With admission you receive a ticket for “Every 15 Minute Give Away.” In the Texas Hold ‘em game, which requires an additional fee, prizes will be awarded to the top winners.

Admission is $30, and ticket purchase entitles holder to $3,000 in chips, as well as re-buys and add-ons, a ticket for “Every 15 Minute Give Away” and appetizers. Space is limited and tickets are on sale now by calling 736-8535 or email [email protected] for more information.

North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center Executive Director Shannon Chavez prepares for the upcoming fundraiser with Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl and City Councilman DeWayne Holmdahl.

The North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center has aided men, women and children since 1974. The center provides crisis intervention and education/prevention services to those in need. Programs include ChildSAFE workshops, which provide classroom training to teach students about personal safety and prevention skills; the high school SAVE Club; 24-hour hotline support; counseling and crisis services for survivors and family members.

With dwindling federal, state and local funding, fundraising has taken on an even bigger sense of urgency for the center, organizers said. 

“We rely a lot on community support to provide our services, especially our prevention efforts,” said Executive Director Shannon Chavez.

The event raised about $2,000 last year.

Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl urged people to attend.

“It’s a great organization,” he said. “And the cause is even greater. The needs are so great. Everyone should come out and support it any way they can. It’s a lot of fun and everyone has a good time.”

For tickets, call 805.736.8535.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 