North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center Will Host Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraiser

Texas hold 'em anyone?

Come out March 28 for a little bit of game play, opportunity drawings and more to help raise money for the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center.

“Monte Carlo in March” brings entertaining card games starting at 5:30 p.m. at the La Purisima Catholic Church hall.With the professional company “Casino Knights” showing the way, attendees can play authentic Texas Hold ‘em, roulette, craps and blackjack and more, with funds helping finance critical programs for the center.

Players can accumulate imaginary winnings just if they are at a real casino. With admission you receive a ticket for “Every 15 Minute Give Away.” In the Texas Hold ‘em game, which requires an additional fee, prizes will be awarded to the top winners.

Admission is $30, and ticket purchase entitles holder to $3,000 in chips, as well as re-buys and add-ons, a ticket for “Every 15 Minute Give Away” and appetizers. Space is limited and tickets are on sale now by calling 736-8535 or email [email protected] for more information.

The North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center has aided men, women and children since 1974. The center provides crisis intervention and education/prevention services to those in need. Programs include ChildSAFE workshops, which provide classroom training to teach students about personal safety and prevention skills; the high school SAVE Club; 24-hour hotline support; counseling and crisis services for survivors and family members.

With dwindling federal, state and local funding, fundraising has taken on an even bigger sense of urgency for the center, organizers said.

“We rely a lot on community support to provide our services, especially our prevention efforts,” said Executive Director Shannon Chavez.

The event raised about $2,000 last year.

Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl urged people to attend.

“It’s a great organization,” he said. “And the cause is even greater. The needs are so great. Everyone should come out and support it any way they can. It’s a lot of fun and everyone has a good time.”

For tickets, call 805.736.8535.