North County Road Resurfacing Gets Green Light

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works | April 27, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara County will begin two road rehabilitation projects at various locations in north Santa Barbara County beginning this month and ending in June.

The 2017-18 North County Pavement Rehabilitation project will resurface about 12 lane miles in Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills, Orcutt, Santa Ynez and Sisquoc.

The estimated construction cost of $1.7 million is partially funded by Senate Bill 1 and Measure A funds. These funds are used to help maintain, preserve and improve roads throughout Santa Barbara County.

The county Board of Supervisors awarded the construction contract for the project to Souza Construction, Inc.

The Ray Road Rehabilitation project will reconstruct and resurface Ray Road from Betteravia Road to Brown Road. Construction will begin April 30. Portions of Ray Road will be closed during construction and motorists will be detoured to Brown Road.

The contract for this work was awarded to CalPortland Construction, Inc. The estimated construction cost of $450,000 is partially funded by Senate Bill 1 and Measure A funds. The project is funded through the current 2017-18 fiscal year.

Construction for all areas is expected to occur 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drivers should be aware of reduced speed zones and increased traffic control when driving through the construction sites. Traffic signs will announce any significant delays or temporary road closures.

Please observe construction area signs and prepare to stop when traveling through the work site for the safety of crew members and motoring public.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department thanks local residents and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during the construction period.

For details regarding Senate Bill 1 Transportation Funding Projects in Santa Barbara County, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov/. For a list of scheduled road projects and road closures, visit PWSB.net, or contact the Transportation Division of County Public Works, 739-8750.

— Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works.

 

