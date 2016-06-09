Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:10 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

North County United Way Launches AmeriCorps Program for Veterans, People Experiencing Homelessness

By Eddie Taylor for United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County | June 9, 2016 | 3:30 p.m.

United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County and a partnership of public and nonprofit agencies have established a new AmeriCorps program.

The AmeriCorps program has been designed to assist veterans and individuals and families experiencing homelessness with the support needed to attain and/or retain housing as well as become self-sufficient.

AmeriCorps resources are also focused on building capacity of partner agencies to provide services through the use of volunteers.  
 
Nationwide AmeriCorps members’ activities address critical needs in education, healthy futures, clean energy/environment, veterans, economic opportunity and other unmet human needs specific to a local program design.

In return for their service, AmeriCorps members receive a modest cash living allowance and other benefits while serving. Upon successful completion of their service, members receive an Education Award that can be used to pay off existing student loans or to pay continuing education costs.

AmeriCorps grants are awarded annually to organizations to operate an AmeriCorps program through a competitive application process.

AmeriCorps grantees have the responsibility to recruit, select, train and manage their own AmeriCorps members and design and operate their program.

In California, the program is administered by the state commission, CaliforniaVolunteers, and sponsored by the national Corporation for National and Community Service.

“I’m excited about the potential this new AmeriCorps program has to help meet our county’s goals to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness, minimize the impacts of homelessness as well as helping to meet the needs of our veterans,” said Eddie Taylor, executive director of the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County. “This program will also support the great work of public agencies and non-profits across the county.”

If you are interested in becoming a founding donor of the Partnership for Veterans and People Experiencing Homelessness, there are a number of sponsorship opportunities that include exciting and meaningful benefits (such as company banners displayed at events, in our event programs, on our website and in a high circulation publication in Santa Barbara County).

Applications for participation in the Santa Barbara County AmeriCorps Partnership are available at www.SBCAmericorps.org.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara County AmeriCorps Partnership For Veterans and People Experiencing Homelessness, visit www.SBCAmericorps.org.

Eddie Taylor represents United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.

