North County Volunteer Corps to Host Career Day at Solvang School

The North County Volunteer Corps will be holding a Career Day for grades six through eight at Solvang School Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This will be the first Career Day at Solvang School; the intent is to enhance public education by connecting real-world careers and concepts, based on those from the California Industry Sector Pathways, with what is being taught in classrooms.

The day will begin with registration, a brief orientation and breakfast before volunteer guest speakers are led to their assigned classrooms.

Students will rotate among classrooms to gain exposure to multiple fields, learning about career options they may not have known existed.

There is a strong desire to have representatives from medical, financial, hospitality, agricultural, technology and other California industry sector pathways.

The afternoon portion will consist of panels of college students and a career fair featuring representatives from various colleges, financial planning services and scholarship programs.

Current college students will share their perspective on college life, living in dorms or staying at home, starting at a four-year college, starting at community college and more.

North County Volunteer Corps is currently recruiting volunteer guest speakers based on student interests and requests from the school, and college students and representatives.

If you are interested in guest speaking, please sign up online.

To join a panel, please sign up online or contact North County Volunteer Corps at 805.736.4978 x206.

North County Volunteer Corps is jointly administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, the United Boys & Girls Clubs - Lompoc and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.

Based on Partners in Education’s successful program model in South County, NCVC’s goal is to serve as a hub for volunteer management in schools and youth-serving agencies in North County.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.