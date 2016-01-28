Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

North County Volunteer Corps to Host Career Day at Solvang School

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | January 28, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The North County Volunteer Corps will be holding a Career Day for grades six through eight at Solvang School Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

This will be the first Career Day at Solvang School; the intent is to enhance public education by connecting real-world careers and concepts, based on those from the California Industry Sector Pathways, with what is being taught in classrooms.

The day will begin with registration, a brief orientation and breakfast before volunteer guest speakers are led to their assigned classrooms.

Students will rotate among classrooms to gain exposure to multiple fields, learning about career options they may not have known existed.

There is a strong desire to have representatives from medical, financial, hospitality, agricultural, technology and other California industry sector pathways.

The afternoon portion will consist of panels of college students and a career fair featuring representatives from various colleges, financial planning services and scholarship programs.

Current college students will share their perspective on college life, living in dorms or staying at home, starting at a four-year college, starting at community college and more.

North County Volunteer Corps is currently recruiting volunteer guest speakers based on student interests and requests from the school, and college students and representatives.

If you are interested in guest speaking, please sign up online.

To join a panel, please sign up online or contact North County Volunteer Corps at 805.736.4978 x206.

North County Volunteer Corps is jointly administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, the United Boys & Girls Clubs - Lompoc and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.

Based on Partners in Education’s successful program model in South County, NCVC’s goal is to serve as a hub for volunteer management in schools and youth-serving agencies in North County.

David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 