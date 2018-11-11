Sunday, November 11 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Smoke 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

North Dakota State Answers UCSB Runs, Beats Gauchos, 82-63

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Media Relations Director | November 11, 2018 | 8:26 p.m.

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State overcame an early six-point deficit and rode a balanced scoring attack to an 82-63 win over visiting UC Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon. 

The Gauchos (1-1) led by as many as six points early, the last time at 12-6 when Christian Terrell made a put-back at the 15:23 mark. But the Bison (1-1) overcame some early shooting woes to close the half on a 30-16 run and claim a 36-28 lead at the break. 

Santa Barbara pulled within five on two occasions early in the second half, the first on a three-point play by Jarriese Blackmon and the final time at 43-38 on a pair of free throws by JaQuori McLaughlin with 16:53 left in the game.

NDSU’s lead used a 15-0 run that was capped by a short jumper from Jordan Horn to claim a decisive 58-38 advantage with 12:36 left on the game. But UCSB responded with a 13-3 stretch to cut the gap to 61-51 at the 8:07 mark. The rally began with a three-point play by Devearl Ramsey. Sekou Toure hit a pair of free throws and then a nice driving lay-up to make it 58-45. 

A three-point basket by Tyree Eady pushed the edge back to 61-45, but two more free throws apiece by Ramsey, Ar’Mond Davis and McLaughlin pulled the Gauchos within 61-51, the closest the game got the rest of the way. 

“Everytime we would make a run, they would answer,” Ramsey said. “After they took the lead in the first half, we just couldn’t get over the hump.” 

NDSU stretched its lead to 80-58 on a slam dund by Deng Geu with 2:23 to play and UCSB never pulled closer than 19 in the final minutes. 

Ramsey finished with 13 points, Davis had 12, while McLaughlin and Toure each added for the Gauchos, who shot just 37.0% overall and made just 3-of-12 three-point attempts. Geu and Tyson Ward each had 16 while Cameron Hunter added 11 and Jordan Horn had 10 for the Bison, which made 49.1% of their shots, including 10-of-29 from outside the three-point arc, 34.5%. 

UCSB will play its home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 13 when it hosts Cal Lutheran in a 7:00 p.m. game at the Thunderdome. The Gauchos will also host Montana State in a Saturday, Nov. 17 matinée that tips at 2:00 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 