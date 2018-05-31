Northbound 101 Lane to Be Closed Near Gaviota Tunnel

The No. 1 (left) lane of northbound Hwy. 101 will be closed from the entrance to Gaviota State Park to north of the Gaviota Tunnel, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, June 4, for highway maintenance. Delays are not expected to exceed five minutes.
Caltrans will be performing maintenance to the light fixtures within the tunnel and removing graffiti from inside and outside the tunnel. The work will be performed by the Caltrans Lompoc/Buellton maintenance team.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.
— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.