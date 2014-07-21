Northbound Highway 101 On-ramp at Fairview Avenue Closed During Construction

Drivers on the road Monday morning in Goleta may have noticed another construction project beginning near Fairview Avenue, adding to the flurry of work already under way on the city's roadways and interchanges.

Monday was the first day crews began to work on a pile driving project to help improve drainage to two culverts located near Fairview Avenue and Highway 101, according to Jim Shivers of Caltrans, the agency spearheading the project.

The project is intended to reduce flooding on nearby Carlo and Vega drives.

The northbound Highway 101 on-ramp is closed at Fairview Avenue for the project and will stay that way for six to eight months, Shivers said.

The southbound ramp at Fairview will be closed next year after a project to replace the overpass at Los Carneros Road is completed. Overpass construction is causing the closure of the Los Carneros southbound on-ramp until February.

The Santa Barbara County Flood Control District and City of Goleta are also working on the creek culvert project, which is expected to be completed in early 2017.

The project could be seen on Monday between Calle Real and Highway 101, and cones had been set up to help shepherd traffic passing through.

Las Vegas and San Pedro creeks are the two waterways that feed into the culvert that is being expanded, and the pile driving operation will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug. 1, Shivers said.

The agency warned residents in nearby neighborhoods that the work would be noisy, but all local businesses in the Fairview Shopping Center would remain open for business during the work.

